Ariana Madix Says She Has Received Threats Following Ex’s Cheating Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix shared she has received threatening messages following her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. As fans are aware, Sandoval had an affair with her castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, while he was still in a relationship with Madix. While recording the August 25 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Madix referenced that Leviss stated she and her parents were sent threatening messages after reports of her affair began circulating in March 2023 during an August 2023 appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel.” Leviss also shared that her family decided to contact the FBI after receiving the messages.

In the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” interview, Shay asked if Madix believed “the audience and media is usually harder on the woman than the man in these situations” like Sandoval and Leviss’ cheating scandal. Madix stated that while she “definitely feel[s] that there is truth to that,” she has also been on the receiving end of backlash because of her ex-boyfriend’s affair.

“There’s people right now who are coming after me, coming at me — oh by the way, I’ve had people … texting me from fake Google numbers with, like, threats and things like all that, so there’s not just one person who is getting threats, and maybe I should call the FBI, but literally, like, [Leviss is] not the only one,” said Madix.

The 38-year-old also stated she has been criticized for deciding to keep living in the Valley Village home she shares with Sandoval.

“It’s very f**** up the way that some people go really overboard and contact but I definitely think there’s truth to that because even when it comes to my house and getting that figured out, there are people coming at me left and f***** right about my financial decisions,” said Madix.

Scheana Shay Said a ‘Majority’ of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Have Received Upsetting Messages

Shay said “the majority of [the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast] have gotten similar messages” to what Leviss has received following her affair in a June 2023 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She also stated she believes hateful messages are “just too much.”

Shay said, however, that she thinks Sandoval and Leviss should have not been surprised that they were heavily criticized following their affair.

“You did this and now you are paying for it. What did you think? Did you think that people were going to embrace ya’ll as a couple and be like, ‘Oh yeah, f*** Ariana. Yeah Tom and Raquel, Team Them,’” said Shay.

Ariana Madix & Lala Kent Addressed Raquel Leviss’ Announcement That She Will Not Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Madix addressed that Leviss announced she would not be returning “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10 on the August 25 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode. She stated that she believed it was in Leviss’ best interest to leave the series.

“I would argue that I think that’s right decision, especially if you are, you know, kind of struggling with your mental health and how you are handling the fallout of what happened and the actions and the consequences and all that. I, honestly, think that’s a wise decision,” stated Madix.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent also weighed in on the matter. The “Give Them Lala” author, who has vocally criticized Leviss because of her affair, shared that she believes the 28-year-old should have remained on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. While recording an August 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated, “It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back.”

“She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” continued Kent.