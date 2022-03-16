Tom Schwartz Suggests it Was Katie Maloney’s Decision to Divorce

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have confirmed split rumors, announcing that they are ending their 12-year marriage.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars posted individual statements on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” Maloney’s statement began. She went on to explain that she and Schwartz have “deep admiration” for one another, and aren’t ending things with “resentment or animosity.” Maloney shared two old photos of her and Schwartz.

A few minutes later, Schwartz shared a post of his own.

“Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f****** canned Instagram caption,” Schwartz’s statement began. “I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok,” he added. In Schwartz’s post, he also suggested that it was Maloney who wanted a divorce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz Wrote He Was Respecting ‘Katie’s Decision’

In his lengthy statement, Schwartz seemed to make it clear that he didn’t want to get a divorce, but he was respecting Maloney’s decision to split.

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” he wrote. Schwartz went on to suggest that everything people saw between him and Maloney on reality television didn’t fully encompass the love they once shared.

“I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy,” Schwartz wrote. He added that Maloney taught him “so much about being a better partner.”

Schwartz concluded his statement with a message to his ex, letting her know that he will always love her.

Neither Schwartz nor Maloney shared what may have ultimately caused their split, but fans on Reddit have already begun speculating.

Schwartz Was Still Wearing His Wedding Ring in Days Leading Up to the Split Announcement

As the rumors have circulated over the past couple of weeks, fans have noticed that Schwartz had been wearing his wedding ring, suggesting that he and Maloney were fine and that the rumors weren’t true.

Although Maloney hasn’t been seen wearing her ring in a few weeks, Schwartz kept his gold band on while out with friends. The weekend before the split announcement, Schwartz was hanging out with Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark and friends at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Schwartz’s wedding band can clearly be seen in photos taken from the afternoon out.

Now, however, it seems that he may have been wearing the ring for one of two reasons. The first is that he didn’t want to give anything away until he and Maloney were ready to release a statement. Another reason could be that Schwartz really didn’t want to get divorced, and he was still wearing his ring as a sign of his love and commitment to his marriage.

