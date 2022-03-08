Katie Maloney Seen Without Her Wedding Ring

Rumors that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have split have been circulating for weeks. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars haven’t been seen together in a few weeks, nor have they posted any pictures together on social media since early February.

While many fans have debated Maloney and Schwartz’s relationship for years, a few recent social media posts have many thinking that the two have actually called it quits.

At the end of February 2022, Maloney posted a quote that had many wondering if there was trouble between her and Schwartz.

“In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you,” the quote read. Maloney wrote the word “amen” on the post, which was shared on her Instagram Stories.

Soon after, she shared the song “King” by Florence + the Machine, and the lyrics are about a rift between a couple. “We argue in the kitchen about whether to have children. About the world ending and the scale of my ambition. And how much is art really worth. The very thing you’re best at. Is the thing that hurts the most,” the first part of the song starts out.

And while neither Maloney nor Schwartz have spoken out about the rumors, neither to confirm or deny them, new photos of Maloney may further prove that there’s something going on between them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney Shared 2 Photos on Her Instagram Stories & Didn’t Appear to Be Wearing Her Wedding Ring in Either

Over the first weekend in March 2022, Maloney shared two photos of herself, and it did not look as though she was wearing her wedding ring in either photo.

The first pic was a Stassi Schroeder style “#OOTD” taken in a mirror in Maloney’s bedroom. “Saturday Night,” read the caption. The reality star was wearing snakeskin-print pants and a black top that featured some sort of embroidery or print at the top.

Maloney stood with one hand on her hip, and the other on her phone. The hand holding the cell phone was not adorned in any sort of jewelry, though this was likely her right hand. It’s hard to see her left ring finger, as it’s hiding from the camera’s view — but she didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry on either hand.

In addition, the mirror selfie appeared to be in a new spot than Maloney’s previous full-standing mirror photos. In almost all of her Instagram feed posts (in which she is posing in a mirror), Maloney is in a hallway with a railing next to her. This mirror selfie was taken in a bedroom.

In another photo that Maloney shared, she is very clearly not wearing her wedding ring. The photo was snapped while she was laying in bed, and her visible hand was indeed her left hand, as evidenced by the small heart tattoo on her wrist.

In a video posted to promote an upcoming podcast, Redditors also noticed that Maloney’s ring was missing.

Schwartz Shared a Photo With Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent at TomTom

On March 6, 2022, Schwartz took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself along with Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent at TomTom from the night before. “So many greats in the house last night,” he captioned the photo — his wife, no where to be seen.

According to a couple of blinds sent in to DeuxMoi, there was a big birthday party held at TomTom on March 5, 2022, and the place was crawling with celebrities, including “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson, John Legend, and Olivia Rodrigo.

At least one person also confirmed that Maloney was also at the event, though she was not photographed with her husband.

The next day, Maloney spent at least part of her “Sunday Funday” with Schroeder and Beau Clark, though they appeared to be at Maloney and Schwartz’s house. Maloney was playing with baby Hartford who was riding on Clark’s back as he glided across the floor on a skateboard. Schroeder shared the video of this on her Instagram Stories. Schwartz did not appear in the video.

