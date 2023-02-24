Tom Schwartz Speaks Out About Rumored Girlfriend

Tom Schwartz set the record straight on his relationship with pal Jo Wenberg.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who split from his wife Katie Maloney in March 2022, said a female hairstylist whom he hung out while filming the 10th season of the Bravo reality show is just a friend — but a special one.

Schwartz told Us Weekly that Jo is a “beautiful soul” who he spends time with. “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either,” he added. “But she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

Schwartz added that it wouldn’t be fair for him to be in a relationship at this time. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said he is focused on his business and his family, as well as learning to love himself.

Tom Schwartz Mentioned Jo Wenberg on a February 2023 Episode of “Vanderpump Rules”

Wenberg has been working as a hairstylist for cast members on “Vanderpump Rules” since 2015, Us noted. While her Instagram account is private, she is followed by multiple cast members, including Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, Raquel Leviss, and the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras account

Wenberg was mentioned on the Feb. 22, 2023 “Vanderpump Rules” episode titled “Troll Mates.” In the episode, a hungover Schwartz revealed that he slept in because he was up until 4 a.m. “hanging out” with a female friend. “My friend Jo is staying with me,” he told Scheana Shay.

“Have you hooked up with Jo?” Shay asked, to which Schwartz replied, “No, not even a little bit. Not even a micro-moment. Jo’s my girl.”

A photo of Wenberg holding a dog flashed onscreen.

In a confessional, Shay said she believed Schwartz because due to the way he was living at the time – in a tiny, disheveled apartment filled with unpacked boxes — she was pretty sure he wasn’t getting any action.

There Were Rumors About Tom Schwartz & Jo Wenberg Dating before the Episode Aired

Well before the episode aired, there were rumors that Schwartz was secretly dating. A Reddit thread shared Best of Bravo rumors that stated that Schwartz ‘is dating a girl named Jo who is a former friend of [Kristen Doute’s].”

Another tip shared by Bravo & Cocktails stated, “He is NOT single. He’s been seeing his girlfriend for quite some time. She’s a hairstylist and friends with the whole crew. “

In reaction to Schwartz’s comment that his friend Jo was ”staying” with him at the time he was filming “Vanderpump Rules,” a Reddit user wrote, “Ugh he’s got a new woman to string along and be non-committal to. Not that he should be rushing to commit so soon after a divorce… but living with a romantic partner and then just referring to them as a roommate like it’s not serious… ugh. This is so Schwartz.”

Schwartz has been adamant that he was dreading going back into the dating scene after 12 years with Maloney. In May 2022, he told Page Six that the idea of dating sounded “awful” to him because he doesn’t “want to have to go back to the beginning like that.”

