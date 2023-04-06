Katie Maloney Blasts Tom Schwartz After He Defends Sandoval on WWHL

Katie Maloney reacted after Tom Schwartz vowed to stand by his man.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star posted to social media after her ex-husband appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and suggested that fans show sympathy for Tom Sandoval in the aftermath of his shocking cheating scandal. Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss for more than six months before the affair was uncovered in March 2023.

Katie Maloney Slammed Schwartz for His Comments About Tom Sandoval

On the April 5, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Schwartz spilled a ton of tea about his best friend’s affair with Leviss. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner revealed that he found out Sandoval had a one-night stand with Leviss in August 2022, but claimed he didn’t know the extent of their affair until January 2023. He also explained that Sandoval has ADHD and was going through a mid-life crisis when he hooked up with the former pageant queen. Schwartz also said Sandoval had tried to break up with madix multiple times before he had the affair.

At the end of the WWHL appearance, Schwartz stunned host Andy Cohen with his closing remarks.

“First of all, Ariana I love you even though you don’t love me right now I love you,“ Schwartz said. “And also Tom, I know the world hates you. I’m not gonna abandon you old buddy, I’m not gonna abandon you. He knows he’s a monster for what he did, and if you see him maybe give him a hug, even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

After watching “Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney responded to her ex-husband’s remarks on Twitter, writing, “You’re the only that wants to hug him dude. READ THE ROOM!!!”

Maloney also posted a video to her Instagram story to say she has “two words” for her ex-husband: “Media training.” “Because you’re gonna say whatever lands in your head, and that’s not good,” she added.

Co-star Lala Kent also had a strong reaction to Schwartz’s plea. On her Instagram story, she said, “Did Schwartzy really just say if you see Sandoval on the street give him a hug? …We’re atomic wedging his a**! We’re punching him straight in the d***!”

Other commenters reacted to Schwartz’s stunning suggestion to give his fallen friend “a hug.”

‘No way he ended that most hard to watch episode with “give Sandoval a hug if u see him”😭,” one commenter wrote.

“Tom does not deserve a hug…was he down while having a full on affair behind his partner’s back, …why should anyone feel sorry for him???!!” another asked.

“Schwartz lives in bubblegum candyland town, get real no one is wanting to hug Sandoval. The amount of enabling happening is insane!” another chimed in.

“Trying to gaslight the general public now?? 😆🤡 we don’t feel bad for you.. Effing hug Ariana.. damn,” another wrote.

Tom Schwartz Denounced the ‘Mob Mentality’ Against Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

During the WWHL episode, Cohen said that when he saw Sandoval at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping, the bar owner was “a shell” of what he’s seen of him in the past.

Schwartz agreed and revealed that during a recent trip to his hometown of St. Louis, Sandoval was harassed as people heckled him as a “cheater” and threatened to throw beers at him. He added that the “mob mentality” against his friend and business partner was getting out of control.

“I’m not trying to evoke any sympathy for Tom,” Schwartz said. “He knows what he did is disgusting. He literally couldn’t have handled that affair in any worse possible way. … He knows what he did is terrible, and so does Raquel, but the mob mentality is getting out of control.”

Outraged viewers reacted to Schwartz’s defense of Sandoval.

“Maybe the ‘mob’ would leave them alone quicker if she wasn’t at Ariana’s house while she’s out of town. Have some kind of decorum,” one commenter wrote, about reports that Leviss stayed overnight at the house Sandoval still shares with Madix while Madix was out of town.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump previously made similar comments about the “impassioned fan reactions” to Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. During a March 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” the SUR owner stated that she doesn’t agree with the “kind of vigilante justice” she has been seeing.

“It’s not like they murdered someone,” she said of Sandoval and Leviss. “They’re all hurting. I’m not saying we should let them off the hook. Condemn their actions, but don’t condemn the people.”

