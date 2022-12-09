‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Pose for Christmas Photo

The “Vanderpump Rules” babies had a holiday outing, but one of their little friends was missing.

In 2021, Bravo alums Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay all became first-time moms as they delivered their babies in a three-month timespan. And while they started things out with group playdates and friendly photo ops, a lot has changed over the past year.

For Christmas 2022, only three of the VPR stars got together with their kids.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay, Lala Kent & Brittany Cartwright Posed With Their Babies at Disneyland

In an Instagram photo posted in December 2022, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay posed while holding their babies Ocean, Cruz, and Summer, respectively. The group posed in front of a large Christmas tree at Disneyland in Anaheim, California for the holiday pic.

“The most wonderful time of the year with the most wonderful people,” Shay captioned the post.

“Amen to this caption. This is the life,” replied Kent in the comment section. “Love you guys!” added Cartwright.

Shay posted another pic of Summer and Ocean holding hands while in their strollers. “If you didn’t know, we are best friends,” she wrote. And another photo showed little Cruz playfully running away from his girlfriends.

Fans reacted to Shay’s post to say they were happy to see that the three “Vanderpump Rules” stars are still friends and that their kids play together.

“I love that you all have stayed so close… friends forever!!” one fan wrote. “Why doesn’t stassi get included?” another asked.

Some Members of the Group Had a Falling out With Stassi Schroeder

It’s not a huge surprise that the group outing did not include Stassi Schroeder. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star had a falling out with Cartwright earlier this year after Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor canceled plans to attend Schroeder’s wedding in Italy at the last minute.

Cartwright later talked about the falling out while on Shay’s “Scheananagins” podcast, but it did not help matters. In October 2022, Shay told Us Weekly that she had hoped the podcast would help Cartwright explain her side of things, but that the move “totally backfired.” “So, [their relationship is] still where it left off,” she said.

The “Good as Gold” singer revealed that there is usually a divide among the group. “I mean, there’s always a division on this show, you know, it’s never all been just one happy group,” Shay said.

And this division could be permanent. During an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October, Schroeder, whose daughter, Hartford, was the first born in the VPR group, noted that it’s “obvious” Shay hates her. “It’s very, it’s obvious,” she said. “I hear that she talks about me often, it’s all very confusing.”

She also addressed her falling out with Cartwright. “I’m totally fine with all of us not talking,” she revealed. “I’m not talking to them anymore. It’s fine. Like not everyone is meant to be friends forever,

“I have other people,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star added.

