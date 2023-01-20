Never-Before-Seen Photos From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Depict Emotionally-Driven Moments

Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to premiere on February 8, 2023, and fans are getting a bit of a sneak peek of what’s to come.

The network released the season 10 trailer, which promises a season filled with drama, tears, laughs, and everything in between. Fans of the show are well aware that Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce aftermath will be a focus of season 10, but other relationships will also be front and center as the cast goes through personal changes.

Shortly after releasing the trailer, Bravo shared some never-before-seen photos of its press site, capturing some intense moments had between castmates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maloney Appears to Confront Leviss

In one photo shared by the network, Maloney is seen having a conversation with Raquel Leviss — who shared at least one kiss with Maloney’s ex after the two split. This is undoubtedly going to be a point of contention for the women, and it appears as though Maloney is going to speak her mind on the matter.

Leviss isn’t the only person who will be getting into it with Maloney, either. In the trailer, there is a scene where she appears to unleash on her ex-husband.

“I never had hatred for you but now I do. You’re pathetic. I think you’re a drunk. And I think you’re a loser,” she tells Schwartz.

Ariana Madix Cries in Front of Lisa Vanderpump

Although it’s not clear what could be upsetting Madix, there is a photo of her breaking down in tears while sitting at a table next to Lisa Vanderpump. Madix could be crying over hearing some devastating news, such as a death in the family, or she could be reacting to rumors that were being spread about her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

“This summer has just been so f****** awful to me,” Madix said in the trailer.

At one point during season 10, Madix’s co-star Scheana Shay tells Sandoval that Maloney said that he and Madix have “an open relationship.” Madix actually took to Twitter after the trailer aired to deny the statement.

“We dont have an open relationship. i’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious. #pumprules,” she tweeted after the trailer was released.

Sandoval & Lala Kent May Fight

Season 10 will be the first time that fans watch Lala Kent on reality television without Randall Emmett by her side; the two ended their engagement in October 2021 — after season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules” had already aired.

In another photo shared by Bravo, Kent is seen standing with her arms crossed as Sandoval appears to be having a conversation with her while standing outside.

In the trailer, there isn’t evidence of an argument between Kent and Sandoval, but it does look like Schwartz may exchange some not-so-nice words with Kent — and it’s possible that Sandoval tries to patch things up.

Sandoval & Schwartz Stress Over Opening Their New Bar

In the season 10 trailer, there is a lot of pressure on Schwartz and Sandoval to get their new bar Schwartz and Sandy’s Lounge open. Tensions are running high for the friends turned business partners as they both struggle with getting the final details squared away before opening their doors.

At one point in the trailer, Schwartz blames the new endeavor for his divorce. During another scene, Sandoval loses his temper and says he has been spending a lot of money and just wants to get the place open.

