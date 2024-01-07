‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producer Teases Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s Weird Dynamic For Season 11

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix will weather uncharted waters on the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Months after Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss thrust them all in the headlines, the former couple filmed the 11th season of the Bravo reality show, but they did not film one-on-one scenes together.

Speaking with TV Insider in a January 2024 interview, “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Alex Baskin said the exes actively avoided one another despite still living together in their Valley Village home.

“That’s an oddity we cover in all of its fascination,” Baskin said. “They’re living together but have vastly different faiths and fortunes. In the same house in which Ariana has all sorts of gifts that have been sent to her by sponsors and admirers, Tom has to walk past them every day.”

“I wouldn’t say that the wounds have healed,” he added. “[Tom and Ariana] have not gotten to the other side of what happened.”

Ariana Madix Previously Made it Clear She Has Nothing to Say to Sandoval

It’s not a huge surprise that Madix didn’t want to film with her ex. When they filmed a season 10 pickup scene days after his cheating was uncovered in March 2023, Madix told Sandoval that would be the last time she would ever speak to him.

The season 11 trailer shows Madix saying she “doesn’t want to be around” her ex. She later threatens to sic her lawyer on him.

In January 2023, Madix told The Cut she doesn’t believe in finding “closure” with an ex. “Hard no!” she said. “I don’t believe in some ‘proper good-bye.’ Or one last conversation. I don’t think some perfect concept of closure ever really exists; it’s not really a thing. The idea of sitting down and tying up loose ends … no, I’m not a fan.”

In May 2023, before season 11 filming began, she told The New York Times she had no intention of ever filming with Sandoval or Leviss again. “I have nothing to say to either of them,” Madix said at the time. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

There Could Be a Change in Viewer Perception As Season 11 Airs

While the whole cast was Team Ariana after the affair scandal, there have been hints that could change. According to BravoTV.com, cast member Lala Kent hinted at as much at BravoCon in November. “I can’t give you too much…I think it’s going to be interesting,” Kent teased during the fanfest. “Y’all are going to be torn. Yes, I told you all to go insane on Tom Sandoval, and now I’m telling you to kind of disengage.”

Madix has also hinted that fans could favor Sandoval by the season’s end. In November 2023, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum replied to an Instagram post that predicted viewers will “hate” her and develop “a soft spot” for Sandoval in the new season. “Certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way,” she agreed.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Shares Details on Disastrous RHOBH Scene