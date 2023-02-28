‘Vanderpump Rules’ Guys Look So Different in Then Vs. Now Photos

“Vanderpump Rules” fans had a lot to say about old photos of the show’s male cast members. In a slideshow posted on Bravo Then Vs. Now Instagram account, the bar stars were featured in throwbacks next to more recent photos, sparking a big reaction from followers of the fan account.

The Bravo reality show is currently in its 10th season, but some of the men featured in the pics are no longer on the show.

Take a look:

Nine Men From “Vanderpump Rules” Were Featured in Then Vs. Now Photos

The slideshow, which can be seen above, kicked off with side-by-side photos of veteran cast member Tom Sandoval, who has been on the show since its debut in 2013. The first pic featured the shirtless Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner with long hair back in the day, alongside a current photo of him with shorter hair and a mustache and goatee.

Fans got a kick out of the throwback, with one commenter writing, “I’ll say it, Sandoval looks like he belongs in Three’s Company, Creepy style!”

“Young Sandoval looks like he screen tested for Twilight, then met LVP outside recruiting for servers and bartenders who didn’t make it,” another wrote.

But another fan zeroed in on the present-day pic of the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

“I’ve been trying to figure out what about Sandoval is different in his face since the last season,” one fan wrote. “He def did something to his face. I think he def got lip injections but more around his lips like a flip.”

Next up was James Kennedy, who had a fuller face in his throwback. SUR manager Peter Madrigal also appeared in the gallery, but in his old pic, he had a clean-shaven face and a short hairdo in stark contrast to his long ponytail and facial hair that he rocked in the newer snap.

Sandoval’s bar partner Tom Schwartz’s side-by-sides showed that he has not changed that much compared to his co-stars. Schwartz turned 40 in October 2022. Lala Kent’s ex, Randall Emmett, also turned up in the slideshow, with commenters noting he looked considerably older than in his undated throwback.

And OG Jax Taylor also appeared, with a clean-shaven face and slicked-up hair in his first pic and a mustache – and baby on his lap – in the second. One fan thought Taylor looked like a movie star in his older pic.

“Young jax gives me Travolta in grease vibes holy s*** the commenter wrote.

Next up was former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, who appeared with her in her final seasons on the show before her exit in 2020. In his throwback pic, Clark, 42, wore a red button-up shirt and sported a short haircut with a side part.

“Beau looked like employee of the month at Office Depot,” one commenter cracked.

Another photo featured Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, in a photo from decades earlier alongside how he looks now. Some fans think Todd, who married Vanderpump in 1982 and is 16 years older than his wife, has always had an “older” look to him, despite his longer hairstyle.

“So Ken just been old all his life huh? Gotcha,” one fan wrote.

The final photos were of Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies. The first pic showed the dad of three in his days as a college rugby player, while the second was from a Bravo TV event. Davies had his long hair pulled back in a ponytail in both shots.

While one fan wrote that Davies hasn’t aged at all, another speculated that all of the guys have had work done on their faces.

“They all have as much work done then as their female counterparts,” one viewer wrote. “Their minds are programmed to keep this idea that age is bad. Now they all look like Vanderpump Rules at Madame Tussauds wax museum.”

Some of the “Vanderpump Rules” Guys Have Admitted to Getting Work Done

GettyTom Sandoval and Jax Taylor in 2015.It’s not a huge surprise that some fans think the “Vanderpump Rules” stars have tweaked their faces. A few of them have been open about it.

According to BravoTV.com, Taylor has talked about his use of Botox. In addition, in 2015 his nose job, which was done at Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, was documented on ‘Vanderpump Rules.”

“Their office is amazing, and I would have totally taken them up on their offer to use their discrete back entrance had I not brought an entire camera crew with me,” Taylor said at the time. “I figure the cat’s out of the bag by now.”

Sandoval has also used Botox, but not to smooth out lines on his forehead.

“I personally just like the movement in my forehead,” the bar owner told PopSugar in an interview. “My eyebrows are a very expressive part of my look and my personality, so it’s just not something I really do.”

He then teased that he actually has tried the procedure a couple of times. “Just above my ears, I’ve done Botox,” he said. “When I smile, my ears move up a lot, and it keeps my hair from going over my ears. I’ve done it twice, and it lasts for a long time.”

