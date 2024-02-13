‘Winter House’ Season 4 Fate is Revealed

“Winter House” won’t be filming in Vermont or in Steamboat Springs, Colorado this winter. The Bravo spinoff is officially on “pause” for the time being, People magazine reported on February 13, 2024.

Paige DeSorbo Posted a Comment About ‘Winter House’ on February 12

The Bravo TV news comes hours after cast member Paige DeSorbo posted a cryptic Instagram story from New York fashion week with the caption, “Me at Winter House even though it’s cancelled.”

The People magazine insider told the outlet that despite DeSorbo’s claim, “Winter House” is “definitely not cancelled.”

While being put “on pause” is not as bad as being canceled, it’s not the best sign for the future of a show. Former “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison recently made a similar speculation about his former show, “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“I was a little bummed to hear that Paradise has allegedly been postponed,” he said on a February 2024 episode of his “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever,” “They’re postponing it for a year or canceling it. Obviously, either way, it’s never good in TV – we all know this business well enough that when they don’t postpone shows that are doing great.”