‘Winter House’ Fans Question Cast’s Season 3 Reunion Looks

The “Winter House” season 3 reunion looks have been released, but fans aren’t sure what to make of them.

In November 2023, cast members Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, and Danielle Olivera (“Summer House”), Katie Flood, Alex Propson, and Malia White (“Below Deck”), Tom Schwartz (“Vanderpump Rules”), Kory Keefer (“Summer House”), Jordan Emanuel (“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard”), Brian Benni (“Family Karma”) and Bravo newcomer Casey Craig sat down with Andy Cohen in New York City to recap the antics that took place during filming in Steamboat Springs, Colorado earlier this year. In addition, Keefer’s “Summer house” girlfriend, Samantha Feher, turned up at the reunion.

Many Bravo reunions have color schemes or themes, most notably the reunions for the Real Housewives franchise. “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay once told fans, “Our looks have to get approved. We don’t just show up in whatever we want. We pick 2-3 outfits and tell them our favorites but ultimately they get final say.”

But after the “Winter House” cast’s reunion looks were dropped by BravoTV.com, fans had questions.

The ‘Winter House’ Reunion Looks Were All Over the Place

In December 2023, Bravo shared photos of the “Winter House” reunion looks. Amanda Batula wore a form-fitting, mermaid-style red gown, while her husband Kyle Cooke went Western style with a cowboy hat, grey blazer, and brown shoes. Their co-star Danielle Olivera wore a black lace gown.

Brian Benni was stylish in a dapper blue suit paired with white kicks, while Tom Schwartz wore a tan suede jacket and matching sneakers.

Jordan Emanuel made her reunion debut in a white mini-dress. Bravo newcomer Casey Craig also wore a white button-front minidress with black trim.

While Kory Keefer pulled a varsity jacket and jeans from his closet, his girlfriend Samantha Feher went glam in a sequin NBD gown.

Katie Flood wore a silver crop top with matching blazer and trousers. Fellow “Below Deck” star Alex Propson donned a black velvet blazer and slacks. Co-star Malia White was super casual in a tank top and black bike shorts for a shot taken outdoors. According to Bravo, White phoned into the reunion from her yachtie job in the Caribbean.

Fans had a big reaction to the mish-mash of outfits. “This is the most random dressed lineup,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Not one good look in sight,” another agreed.

“Whole cast looks a mess!” a third added.

“Absolutely none of them. They don’t even look like they’re going to the same event, some of them look like pioneer people,” another chimed in.

“Come on people a stylist for one day please!” another wrote.

Others zeroed in on individual cast members. “Kory looking like he’s running to the grocery store,” one commenter wrote.

“Why does Schwartzy look like Edward Cullen,” another fan asked in reference to the “Twilight” vampire. “Schwartz is giving Cullen vibes and not in a good way,” another agreed.

This is the First Time There Will Be a ‘Winter House’ Reunion

The first two seasons of “Winter House” did not end with a reunion. “It’s almost like our ‘Summer House’ reunion is, like, ‘Winter House’ and ‘Summer House’ combined,” Batula told Entertainment Tonight in December 2022.

But in late November 2023, the cast members from the third season of the Bravo spinoff sat down with host Andy Cohen for the show’s first-ever reunion. The reunion will be part of a “Watch What Happens Live” episode, per ScreenRant.

Flood addressed the reunion during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on December 5. “Some people came in a little bit too hot for my liking,” she said. “And yeah, we’ll leave it at that.”

“I felt like there were some pent-up things that just had to explode, and they exploded,” her co-star Propson added.

