Fans Question RHONY Star’s New Commercial

Luann de Lesseps just stole the show.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star remixed her classic cabaret song, “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” for an Uber Eats ad, and she brought her “Welcome to Crappie Lake” co-star Sonja Morgan along for the ride. But fans questioned the collab as they noted that Morgan was seen but not heard.

Luann de Lesseps Starred in the Uber Eats Ad, While Sonja Was Her Sidekick

In December 2023, de Lesseps, 58, and Morgan, 60, appeared in the first-ever holiday ad campaign for Uber Eats, per Ad Age. The ad featured the remix of de Lesseps’ signature song, this time renamed “Money Can Buy You Class,” much like a previous spot for the company featured a remix of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s song “Good as Gold.”

In the ad, de Lesseps gets all the lines as she reminds viewers to “keep it classy with a last-minute gift from Uber Eats” instead of being all “uncool” by showing up empty-handed. The Bravo star wears a sparkling Jovani jumpsuit as she belts out her lines, but midway through, Morgan shows up to join de Lesseps to dance while holding green Uber Eats bags.

Fans commented in a Reddit thread, with many questioning why Morgan didn’t get a line in the commercial.

“I think that’s the longest clip I’ve seen of Sonja without her uttering a word. I was expecting her to at least say a line,” one Redditor wrote.

“Sonja was silenced!” another wrote. “LET SONJA SPEAK!!!!!!” added another.

“I’m betting she originally had a bigger role but she didn’t show up to rehearsal so on the day of filming they just told her to “do stuff,’” another Reddit user cracked. “She told them she’s better just winging these things,” another chimed in.

“This commercial is so them. Sonja just showing up and dancing, and Luann demanding screen time,” wrote another fan.

“It’s giving Penn and Teller,” another wrote.

Luann de Lesseps Gushed About Working with Sonja Morgan

While many fans felt Morgan didn’t get her share of screen time, de Lesseps made it clear that her pal’s appearance was only meant to be a cameo.

“Sonja and I always have a GREAT time!” de Lesseps told Billboard in an interview. “When I started discussing the remake and music video with Uber, we knew we wanted her to make a cameo. And I’m so glad she was able to join us. We had a blast on set, as we always do when she pops into my [touring show] Countess Cabaret!”

De Lesseps told the outlet that she helped to curate her own gift lists for the Uber Eats app, including “Gifts for Cabaret Queens.” She also plugged her spot on Instagram, captioning a video of the ad with, “Money CAN buy you class 🎶 this holiday season. Just ask the Countess! Because when it comes to gifting, darling, you can trust the Queen of Class. Take it from @countessluann & @sonjatmorgan: Don’t be uncool. Gift 🎁 on Uber Eats.”

