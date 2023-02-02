‘Southern Charm’ Star’s Brother Dies at Age 32

Olivia Flowers’ brother Conner Flowers died at the age of 32 on January 30, 2023, according to social media posts from other “Southern Charm” stars. The season 8 newbie hasn’t posted on social media since her brother’s death, and his cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

Thomas Ravenel, who appeared in the show’s first few seasons, was friends with Conner Flowers and sometimes posted photos of the pair hanging out. On February 1, Ravenel posted a few pictures of himself with Flowers on Facebook and wrote, “RIP Conner Flowers 2/9/1990-1/30/2023 Words can’t describe how rare and remarkable you were. You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless towards. My sincere sympathies to your broken-hearted family.”

An obituary for Flowers states that there will be a visitation on February 4 and a funeral on February 5. The obituary page appears to have a message of condolences for the Flowers family from the family of Olivia Flowers’ “Southern Charm” co-star, Taylor Ann Green.

Olivia Flowers Made Her Debut on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 & Her Bio Says She Moved Back to Charleston to Live With Her Parents During the Pandemic

Olivia Flowers joined the cast of “Southern Charm” last season and had just started filming season 9 of the show. According to her Bravo bio, Flowers returned to Charleston from Los Angeles during COVID-19. “Before coming back to her hometown, Olivia was working as a production assistant in Los Angeles,” it states. “She is staying with her parents in Charleston until she gets her feet back on the ground.”

During the season, Flowers began dating Austen Kroll but also clashed with other stars of the show, including Venita Aspen and Madison LeCroy. By the time the reunion was filmed, Flowers confirmed that she and Kroll were no longer in a relationship.

Flowers appeared to confirm her return for season 9 of “Southern Charm” as she shared some videos to her Instagram Story in January 2022 that seemed to show the season 8 newbie with a film crew.

Olivia Flowers Is Close With Her Family & Has Posted Many Photos & Videos With Her Parents & Her Brother Conner Flowers

Flowers introduced viewers to her parents, Garry and Robin Flowers, on season 8 of the hit Bravo show. However, the show wasn’t Flowers’ first appearance on reality TV as Olivia and Conner both appeared as teenagers on MTV’s “Teen Cribs” when Olivia was 17 years old and Conner was 19. The two teens showed off many of their lavish home’s features, including a movie theater, swimming pool and putting green.

Olivia Flowers grew up in Dallas, Texas, where the “Teen Cribs” episode was filmed but left the state to attend Clemson University in South Carolina. The Bravo star appears to be close with her family and often posts photos with her parents and throwback snaps in tribute to them.

Conner Flowers’ Instagram also features many photos with his sister Olivia as well as his parents. He was also friends with Ravenel and Ravenel’s ex who also appeared on “Southern Charm,” Ashley Jacobs.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’