DWTS Alum’s Husband Left Heartbroken Following Her Death: ‘I Weep’

The husband of former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Suzanne Somers has posted a tribute following her death.

On October 16, 2023, the date that Somers would have celebrated her 77th birthday, Alan Hamel posted a poem on Somers’ Instagram feed.

“There is no version of the word love that is applicable to Suzanne,” he began, titling the post “Love.”

“The closest version in words isn’t even close. It’s not even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction. Unconditional love does not do it. I’ll take a bullet for you doesn’t do it. I weep when I think about my feelings for you,” he continued.

“Feelings… that’s getting close, but not all the way. 55 years together, 46 married and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years. Even that doesn’t do it. Even going to bed at 6 o’clock and holding hands while we sleep doesn’t do it. Staring at your beautiful face while you sleep doesn’t do it. I’m back to feelings. There are no words. There are no actions. No promises. No declarations. We are one. I am in love with you, my beautiful Suzanne, for all of eternity,” he concluded, signing off with “Alan.”

Somers first met Hamel when they worked together on “The Anniversary Game,” in the late 60s. They got married in 1977 and were together until the day Somers died — October 15, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many People Shared Their Condolences on Alan Hamel’s Post

Shortly after Hamel’s poem to his wife was posted on Instagram, dozens of social media users left their condolences in the comments section.

“I am so sorry for this heartbreaking loss! Loved Suzanne and you can she had so much life and love in her! I see the authentic person she was! We will miss her,” one person wrote.

“The greatest and truest of love. It exuded from you both and spilled onto everyone you touched. I love you both so much,” someone else added.

“That’s beautiful Alan our prayers go out to you and your family, you were a very blessed couple, soul mates, some people go their whole lives looking for that God Bless vou,” a third comment read.

“Our hearts are broken for you Alan & your family. She lit up our lives with her humour, her wisdom and her endless beauty. May she rest in eternal peace,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Suzanne Somers’ Granddaughter’s Tribute Was Also Posted on Instagram

Somers was a mother of one son named Bruce Somers, Jr., whom she welcomed with her first husband, Bruce Somers. Somers’ second husband, Hamel, has two kids from a previous relationship, both of whom were very close to the ThighMaster creator.

Bruce Somers shared a lengthy Instagram tribute about his mom on October 16, 2023.

“She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom. I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that,” he captioned an Instagram post, ending his thoughts with, “heaven is lucky.”

Somers was also a proud grandmother to six grandkids, including her son’s two daughters, Camelia and Violet, and Leslie Hamel’s daughter, Daisy. In honor of what would have been Somers’ birthday, her granddaughter Daisy posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Zannie,” the caption of the post read.

“You taught us what it means to love and care and indulge and eat and enjoy life and appreciate beauty in all forms! you raised all of us on your immense love and made everyone feel so truly seen and cared for. the last time i saw you you made sure to tell me over and over again how proud you are of the woman i have become and i promise to keep making you proud for the rest of my life and i know everytime i am singing youll be there with me singing along with your beautiful harmonies,” she added.

