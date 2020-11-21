Are Cara Maria Sorbello & Paulie Calafiore Still Dating?

Since Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore have had such a tumultuous start to their relationship, and have not appeared on The Challenge since War of the Worlds 2, many fans are now wondering, are Sorbello and Calafiore still dating?

The answer is yes! The two have been going strong for a while now following their rocky start. Although they don’t post a lot of pictures together as a couple, Sorbello and Calafiore are often the ones behind the camera for the photos and videos of their other half. The two appear to be living in Montana, where Sorbello’s been living for many years now.

Sorbello also recently posted a video of the Calafiore family celebrating Paulie’s brother Cody winning Big Brother 22: All-Stars. Calafiore showed his support for his girlfriend in the comments, writing, “KICK F****** A** EDIT!! You’re so damn talented, I’m so proud of you all the time! I know Papa C enjoyed the song choice.”

The Couple Had a Rocky On-and-Off Relationship After Meeting on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’

Sparks appeared to fly between Calafiore and Sorbello when they met on Calafiore’s debut season, The Challenge: Final Reckoning, however the Big Brother alum was still in a relationship at the time, with The Bachelor star Danielle Maltby. At the time, Maltby said, “I want to vomit because it makes me so sick to think that someone can sit there and spout out these professions of love to me and then hang up the phone and go and f*** someone else,” Us Weekly reported.

Throughout 2018, it appeared that Calafiore was continuing to see both women, which fell apart in December when both women slammed Calafiore for his actions. Sorbello told PEOPLE, “There were two completely different realities. I lived in one. Danielle lived in the other. I never knew he was texting her that he loved her and was doing everything with me so he could further his Challenge career to make money for their future.”

A few months after that interview though, it appeared that Maltby was out of the picture for good and things between Sorbello and Calafiore progressed. Since then, they’ve been in an exclusive relationship, Calafiore told PEOPLE in May 2019.

The Upcoming Season of The Challenge Will Be the Second in a Row Where Neither Calafiore Nor Sorbello Has Competed

When The Challenge: Total Madness aired in the spring of 2020, many were wondering why both Calafiore and Sorbello were not included. Sorbello explained on a podcast that she decided to take a break from the show after The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, her seventh season in a row. She said:

You can’t put a price tag on happiness. For so long, I was, like, you know the money is so good. I can’t say no. I needed a little break for my own sanity and my own happiness, just finding what makes me me again and get my light back. I’m freakin’ fantastic, so I’m gonna have a little break so they can make someone else the bad guy this next season because I’m not going to be on it!

However, in an Instagram Live earlier this year (saved by Challengetea411), Sorbello explained that Calafiore wasn’t allowed to participate in the 35th season after a number of cast members claimed that they didn’t feel safe around him and set-up an altercation with Calafiore at the reunion. Sorbello then explained that half of the reason she didn’t return for the season was to care for herself and her horse but the other half of the reason was because of the way Calafiore’s situation was handled.

The couple will not appear on the upcoming season of The Challenge, Double Agents, with many fans claiming that it’s because of their comments accusing the production team of “rigging” the Total Madness season to ensure a Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio win, according to Cheat Sheet. Neither Sorbello’s claim of rigging nor the reason for the couple’s failure to appear on the upcoming season has been confirmed at this time.

