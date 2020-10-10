The Challenge’s Ashley Cain Says His 2-Month-Old Daughter Has Leukemia

Ashley Cain, known for appearing on the U.K. version of Ex on the Beach and MTV’s The Challenge, has revealed that his two-month-old daughter has a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia. The reality TV star and former footballer took to Instagram on October 9 to share the news to his 474,000 followers in an emotional post.

Cain shared a touching video of himself leaning over his daughter and speaking words of motivation, alongside a caption that provided the health update:

He wrote in part: “Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.”

The Reality Star & His Girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee Welcomed Their Daughter on August 10

Cain and his girlfriend, Safiyya Vorajee, welcomed Azaylia Diamond Cain on August 10, with Cain posting on Instagram, “There is no words to describe this feeling. But she has opened new doors to my life and my heart. I could literally look at her all day and hold her till my arms give in. But mainly I will always be there for her as her daddy, her friend and her confidant! Daddy loves you baby, you’ve changed my life!”

The TV personality also shared a video of himself dancing in the hospital in scrubs on August 11. Although Cain has kept his relationship with Vorajee mostly private, he has posted many pictures with his baby daughter since she was born two months ago.

Since posting about his daughter’s leukemia diagnosis, other reality stars reached out to Cain, with The Challenge‘s Joss Mooney writing, “Sending love and thoughts bro” and Idris Virgo of The Challenge and Love Island posting a series of prayer hands emojis.

Cain Appeared on the 33rd Season of ‘The Challenge,’ Titled ‘War of the Worlds’ & the U.K.’s ‘Ex on the Beach’

THE BEAST himself @MrAshleyCain is really going to mix things up! 🔥 The Challenge: War of The Worlds starts in just ONE WEEK! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/kVqQb3rHUN — EX ON THE BEACH (@mtvex) April 10, 2019

Cain began his career as a professional footballer who made his debut for Coventry City in 2008, later playing for Mansfield and Tamworth, to name a few clubs, according to Soccerbase. He describes himself in his Instagram bio as an “Athlete, TV Personality, International DJ and Entrepreneur.”

Cain then made the switch to reality TV and joined the first season of the U.K.’s Ex on the Beach as a regular cast member before returning for the second season and a celebrity fifth season, both times as an ex, according to the Daily Mail. In 2019, Cain appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, where he was paired with female contestant Kam Williams and made it to the 9th episode before being eliminated.

Before The Challenge aired, Cain said in an interview with PEOPLE that his past experience as an athlete would give him an edge in the game: “I was a junior national athlete, held a national record and U.K. rank 1 status at 100m and 200m sprints. I was also a professional soccer player at the top level. So I have incredible stamina and speed, however I am now 17 stone (238 pounds) and purely a powerhouse.”

