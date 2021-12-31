DWTS Winner Headlining CBS’ New Year’s Eve Celebration

Coming to you live from Nashville — the Music City — “Dancing With the Stars” winner Bobby Bones is hosting CBS’ New Year’s Eve party, “Nashville’s Big Bash.” Here’s what you need to know about the celebration, including broadcast times, performances and more.

The Hosts

CBS is now getting in on the New Year’s Eve festivities with a party coming to viewers live from Nashville, Tennessee, hosted by radio and TV personality Bobby Bones. Bones was also the season 27 winner of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside pro partner Sharna Burgess. His co-host is “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” Bones said in a statement. “I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

“I am over the moon to co-host ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ from Nashville,” Smith added. “I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!”

When the news was released, Bones put up a video for his followers where he said he is “super pumped” to be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration.

“Big news, I’m excited to tell you guys. I’ll be hosting ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ … It’s the big show that hopefully you’re gonna watch on New Year’s Eve while you’re at the house or you’re having a party … I’m super pumped, there will be so many live performances … a lot of my friends are playing and I am super pumped.”

The Performers

The CBS special will feature some of the hottest stars in country music today, with performances by Lady A, Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band and more surprise guests.

The CBS press release teases:

Music City has built an outstanding reputation for hosting the most musical New Year’s celebration and country’s biggest party. The five-hour celebration will feature nearly 50 performances from locations across the city, including the main stage in Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park anchored by headliners Dierks Bentley and Zac Brown Band. The broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight Eastern, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight Central. The special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night. Taking on their biggest hits and performing covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time, collaborations will be stacked throughout the lineup.

“New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash” airs live on Friday, December 31 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and then 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

