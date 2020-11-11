Chili’s on Veterans Day 2020: Menu Offers Free Meal

If you’re looking for a good Veterans Day deal, look no further than Chili’s. The restaurant is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members on Veterans Day this year– November 11, 2020. This deal is only available for in-restaurant purchases. Beverage and gratuity are not included.

To find your closest Chili’s and participate in the Veterans Day deal, click here.

The Chili’s website reads, “Today and every day, we thank you, our veterans and active military members who define selfless service. We look forward to once again showing our gratitude with a FREE veterans day meal as a small way to honor your service and the sacrifices you’ve made for our country. Thank you will never be enough.”

The options for a free meal includes an order of chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, a bowl of chili or soup and salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, just bacon burger, an oldtimer with cheese, or cajun chicken pasta.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chili’s Story

Chili’s website reads, “We’re in the business of making people feel special. In everything we do, we have to ask ourselves if we’re putting the Guest first and making sure they’ll come back for more. Our Cultural Beliefs bring that passion to life and shape who we are as a company and as the people who live and breathe inside of it. We’re more than mere transactions – we’re people connecting with people! If our beliefs are strong, our actions will match. And that’s how we create memorable experiences and real results.”

The chain was founded by Larry Lavine in Texas in 1975 and is currently owned by Brinker International. It is famous for its American food with Mexican cuisine influences, like tacos, quesadillas, and fajitas.

As of 2015, there were 1,580 Chili’s locations across the world, with 839 company-owned stores.

If you don’t live near a Chili’s, a number of other restaurants will be offering free food today, such as Red Lobster, Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and Denny’s.

You can also get freebies from Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, and Golden Corral. Be sure to check with all your local restaurants before heading out.

This Veterans Day, people will celebrate all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The holiday was once referred to as Armistice Day and initially intended to celebrate the heroes of World War I. In 1954, however, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day so that its celebrations could encompass all US veterans and veteran organizations.

The day is different than Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in military service.

Veterans Day is a state and federal holiday and is the eighth of ten federal holidays in 2020. Thanksgiving and Christmas will follow.

No mail will be delivered on Veterans Day, however, FedEx and UPS will still be running. The United States Postal Office will also be closed.

Banks are slated to be closed on Veterans Day, including Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citibank, PNC, Santander Bank, and Wells Fargo. TD Bank is expected to remain open, according to NJ.com.

READ NEXT: Why Yosef Aborady Is The Bachelorette 2020’s Villain