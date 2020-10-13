Why Yosef Aborady Is The Bachelorette 2020’s Villain

Spoilers are ahead for Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happens on the season premiere of The Bachelorette 2020, in which Yosef Aborady quickly becomes the season’s villain.

Yosef had a fight with Clare Crawley in the season premiere, in an episode so dramatic that rumors started over whether or not Clare was replaced as the Season 16 bachelorette. The promo leaves that up to debate, ending the trailer with a tense conversation between Clare and Host Chris Harrison.

Tune in to the Season 16 premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Yosef Calls Clare the ‘Oldest Bachelorette’ in a Promo of the Show’s Premiere

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is off to an emotional start, according to the premiere’s promo video. Clare can be seen in tears hugging another woman, and Yosef insults her on the trailer.

“I expected way more from the oldest bachelorette,” Yosef shouts as he walks away.

“I don’t care what I’ve done,” Clare counters. “To sit there and say I’m the oldest bachelorette, guess what. I’m the oldest bachelorette that’s 39, that’s standing here, that’s single, because I didn’t settle for men like that.”

A Brand New Season of The Bachelorette TOMORROW at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-10-13T01:36:33Z

According to Reality Steve, the conflict between Yosef and Clare started over a group date, and Yosef was not a participant.

Harrison said Yosef is involved in “controversy” in a 30-minute reveal video about the season, adding “if something is on his mind, he’s gonna say it.”

Yosef Was Eliminated Before Clare Held a Rose Ceremony After Their Fight Over a Group Date

Yosef and Clare had a nasty exchange that led her to eliminate him from the show before she even held a rose ceremony, according to Reality Steve.

“For a guy with a daughter, he sure sets a horrible example this season,” Reality Steve writes. “I’ll be curious to see exactly what they show of his conversation with Clare (some of which we’ve seen in the promos), but I’ve been told it wasn’t pretty, he called her names, and all around rude to her, so she kicked him off the show. Let’s see exactly what they show.”

Yosef is a 30-year-old medical device salesman from Daphne, Alabama. He has a 4-year-old daughter, Zara, who was born to his ex-wife. He was married when he was 24, and his daughter was born soon after that, according to his ABC bio. He has a civil relationship with his ex-wife, and they co-parent Zara. Zara’s mom was remarried in February, and Yosef decided it was his turn to find love.

“When Yosef isn’t spending time with the 4-year-old light of his life, he is cooking, hanging with his friends and frequenting the local dance clubs. Yosef has been told he talks to too much (more than once), but he hopes to find someone that loves his enthusiasm and zest for life. Above all, he wants to find someone who will be an amazing stepmother to Zara,” his bio says.

He described himself in the bio as “successful,” “intelligent” and “extremely hardworking,” and said he has “his life together.” He wants someone to love Zara as much as she loves him.

He often shares photos of Zara on Instagram with sweet messages to his daughter.

“This little girl motivates me to be a better man, a harder worker and to be the best I can be,” he wrote May 25. “Thank you Zara I love you with all my heart!”

On May 1, he wrote, “Enjoying this beautiful weather with my little princess! I love you Zara!”

