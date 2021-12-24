Chipotle’s Christmas Eve & Day 2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

If you’re not wanting to cook on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2021, you may be wondering if Chipotle is an alternative option. While Chipotle is open on Christmas Eve (with limited hours), it’s closed completely on Christmas Day. Here are all the details.

Chipotle Is Closing Early on Christmas Eve

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that most Chipotle restaurants will be closing early on December 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. local time.

It’s important to emphasize that “most” Chipotle restaurants are closing at 3 p.m. You’ll want to check with your restaurant to confirm that they’re following this schedule and not closing earlier or later. You can see a list of all Chipotle restaurants in each state in the U.S. (or even Canada or Europe) here. Or find a Chipotle near you by clicking here. This is also where you can order online for pickup or delivery through Chipotle’s website.

Chipotle Is Not Open on Christmas Day

A representative from Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that most restaurants are closed for Christmas Day. Restaurants will then re-open for normal business hours on December 26.

There are still many other options for Christmas Day, if you’re needing to eat out. For example, Waffle House is open nationwide and has options for those who don’t want to cook at home. Other restaurants that are expected to be open on Christmas (at least at some locations, according to USA Today), include Applebee’s, Baskin-Robbins, Denny’s, Firehouse Subs, Golden Corral, Benihana, IHOP, Papa John’s, Perkins, Ruth’s Chris, Starbucks, TGI Friday’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, Arby’s, Sonic, Popeyes, Wendy’s, and more.

Chipotle Specials

The good news is that the stores will be open again the day after Christmas. And Chipotle’s delicious offerings will be available again, including barbacoa, chicken, steak, carnitas, veggies, and more.

Chipotle is currently offering $0 delivery fee when you use the promo code DELIVER when you’re checking out online through Chipotle’s website, through January 1, 2022, at participating locations. Chipotle also now offers “one-tap orders” where you can just add an item to your bag as it comes. One example is Cowboys player CeeDeeLamb’s Lamb Bowl, which comes with white rice, half chicken/half steak, extra cheese, queso blanco, and fresh tomato salsa.

If you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants. You’ll earn points with your purchases that you can put toward food or merchandise, and you’ll get a special surprise for your birthday. There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new.

Chipotle also has merch you can get if you really love the brand.

Chipotle was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 with the first restaurant in Denver, Colorado. The second store was opened in 1995. Ells’ father invested $1.5 million into the store, and then Ells raised an additional $1.8 million. He maintained 16 locations in Colorado before selling part of his stock to McDonald’s in 1998, when they bought a minority investment. Chipotle made its initial public offering in 2006 and the stock rose 100% on the first day. Ells resigned in March 2020 as chair and left the board of directors, after stepping down from being CEO in 2018.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup