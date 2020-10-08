Christmas Abbott Has One Wish for Son’s Birthday in the ‘Big Brother’ House

It’s always a little sad when a Big Brother houseguest has to celebrate his or her birthday inside the house, but it’s definitely sadder when they miss one of their loved ones’ birthdays — which is exactly what happened to Christmas Abbott on Big Brother Thursday, October 8.
Christmas Wants to Win HOH For Her Son
Posted 7:20pm: Christmas finishes her son's birthday cake. #BB22 #BBLF pic.twitter.com/liYYnokojc
— Joker's BB Updates #BB22 (@JokersBBUpdates) October 8, 2020
On Wednesday, October 7, Abbott was talking on the live feeds about how eviction day was her son’s birthday, so she was hoping not to get evicted and instead be able to win Head of Household for him.
That night, she made her little boy a birthday cake. Then at just after midnight BBT, the house had a little celebration for him.
Christmas’ Son is Loyal Atticus
View this post on Instagram
Please meet Mr. Loyal Atticus Abbott! October 8, 2018 8 lbs 15 oz 22.5” long 11:28pm arrival Libra 💙 Thank you all for all of your thoughts and well wishes. It was a LONG and HARD labor that didn’t go as well as I hoped for but his health is beyond what I could ask for so I’ll gladly take that trade. He is strong as hell and super happy. He even was lifting his head looking around only an hour after birth! 😁 I’m already a very proud momma!!! I’d like to give more details about his birth but even more right now I want to spend time with him while recovering. It’s been a tough time but incredible time. #loyalatticus #nextgeneration #badassbaby #hearrived #hedidntfit #bestlife #badassmomma #welcometothisworld #tinybutmighty
Abbott gave birth to her son on October 8, 2018. He was born at 11:28 p.m., weighing in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 22.5 inches long. She announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post that said, “This is the best thing I will do in my life. Motherhood.”
She frequently posts photos of him on her Instagram account, most recently right before she went into sequester before filming Big Brother All-Stars.
“Holding on to all the tiniest moments with this little squish and never leaving a chance to shower him with endless kisses. Don’t they just grow up too fast? Mommies, raise your hand if you’ve been feeling so too!” she wrote on a photo of her kissing his little cheek.
To celebrate her first Mother’s Day, she put up a post of herself seven and nine months pregnant and Loyal at six months old, writing, “I get all the feels when I look at these photos and all the others in between. My journey has been unique and not without a little struggle or a handful of lessons. I am full of gratitude everyday to have my sweet son in my arms every morning. He is all I need and all that is good. I’m beyond excited for my first official Mother’s Day coming up. Shout out to ALL mommas out there. Extra hugs and love and to all the single mommas doing it on their own and making it look good! I know everyday you give your best!”
View this post on Instagram
#tbt to when I was 7 & 9 months pregnant • Loyals birthday • Loyal 6 months old • I get all the feels when I look at these photos and all the others in between. My journey has been unique and not without a little struggle or a handful of lessons. I am full of gratitude everyday to have my sweet son in my arms every morning. He is all I need and all that is good. I’m beyond excited for my first official Mother’s Day coming up. Shout out to ALL mommas out there. Extra hugs and love and to all the single mommas doing it on their own and making it look good! I know everyday you give your best! #throwbackthursday #grateful #lovetheprocess #mommasboy💙 #loyalatticus #loyalabbott
Loyal’s Father is Benjamin Bunn
View this post on Instagram
As fathers, we want the world for our children. We do our best to emulate an example they might follow. We pray the world will be a place where they might grow to become the men we always aspired to be. I’ve thought about that lately. John McCain was an American politician and US Navy officer. He served as a United States Senator for Arizona from 1987 until his death in 2018. He previously served two terms in the United States House of Representatives and was the Republican nominee for president of the United States in the 2008 election, which he lost to Barack Obama. I voted against him primarily for his stance on for expanded rights for LGBT service members, and the expansion of the post 9-11 GI Bill, two subjects that were very important to me. Although he did not receive my vote, I still respected him a great deal, and still do. McCain graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1958 and received a commission in the United States Navy. He became a naval aviator and flew ground-attack aircraft. During the Vietnam War, while on a bombing mission over Hanoi in October 1967, he was shot down, seriously injured, and captured by the North Vietnamese. McCain was a prisoner of war until 1973. He was tortured and refused an out-of-sequence early release. He was a POW for 3 additional years as a result. Read that twice. On July 18, 2015 during an Iowa Family Leadership Summit question-and-answer session, moderator Frank Luntz described McCain as a “war hero." Trump, the Republican presidential contender for 2016, responded, “He’s a hero because he was captured, I prefer people that weren’t captured.” As a registered voter I have about 1000 reasons not to vote for our sitting president. As a Veteran I only needed one reason not to vote for him, and he gave it to me in 2015. I’m not saying you’re not allowed to ridicule former prisoners of war, degrade gold star families, dodge the draft because of bunions, or refuse to admonish white supremist groups publicly…I’m just saying I expect more from the leader of a Nation filled with fucking warfighters. As a father, I want our president to be someone my son can look up to.
After her first time on Big Brother, Abbott began dating CrossFit gym owner Benjamin Bunn. In August 2018, there was an incident at his gym where Abbott attacked a woman named Samantha Jane Morse, the woman she thought he was cheating on her with, according to Soap Dirt. An eyewitness told the police that Abbott was ramming Morse’s car with her SUV. In her statement to police, she confirmed that Bunn was her son’s father but that they were no longer together.
The jail didn’t want to book her when she was so close to her due date, so she wasn’t booked until November 2018. She was released on her own recognizance and in May 2019, she agreed to a plea deal that earned her 25 hours of community service, an anger management course, and a year of probation, plus she had to pay the victim for the damage done to her car, according to TMZ.
Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.
READ NEXT: This ‘Big Brother’ All-Star Just Welcomed A Baby Boy!