‘Big Brother Canada 9’ Casting Now: Find Out How to Apply

As Big Brother 22 winds down — less than two weeks until the finale on October 28 — it’s time to turn our attention to Big Brother Canada. The eighth season of the show began airing in March 2020, but production had to stop just three weeks in due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Big Brother U.S. has shown that a season can successfully be produced amid the pandemic, so casting is underway for Big Brother Canada 9. Here’s what we know so far.

The Show May Air This Spring

Big Brother Canada 8 Houseguests Learn That Show is Over Early Due to COVID-19 PandemicProduction informs the #BigBrotherCanada 8 houseguests that the show has officially come to an early end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full statement regarding the end of production here: https://www.bigbrothercanada.ca/news/big-brother-canada-special-statement-regarding-end-of-production/ Watch the full episode now: https://www.bigbrothercanada.ca/video/Episode-11/GLOB0056162270000000/ Stream the full season of #BBCAN8 and complete past seasons, along with digital exclusives, at: https://www.bigbrothercanada.ca/ 2020-04-01T23:26:19Z

Global Entertainment Network and Insight Productions announced on August 10 that casting was officially underway for Big Brother Canada season nine. The show is “calling Canadians from every corner of the country to apply online for their chance to compete on one of the most revered reality shows ever made.”

For the first time ever, casting will be done completely virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Fans can apply online at bigbrothercanadacasting.ca and fans can nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using the hashtag #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by the casting team.

To apply online, follow these three steps:

Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on Big Brother Canada

Visit the official casting site

Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

Applications must be submitted by November 15, 2020, and potential cast members must be 19 years of age by February 1, 2021, which makes it sound as though the show will be airing this spring.

Casting Tips

Big Brother Canada Casting Tips 101: With Robyn KassBig Brother Canada casting director, Robyn Kass, shares some great tips for those looking to audition for season 9. For the latest BBCAN news visit: https://www.bigbrothercanada.ca/ 2020-09-22T15:30:00Z

Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass made a video offering some tips for those hoping to be cast on Big Brother Canada.

“When you’re starting to make your video, don’t script out every single word you’re going to say. It’s not going to feel natural, it’s not going to feel authentic. My advice is to make bullet points,” said Kass.

She also said they want to hear about a typical day in your life, what makes you unique, and what you love about Big Brother Canada.

Arisa Cox is Now an Executive Producer

Big Brother Canada 8 Host Arisa Cox Addresses End of Production Due to COVID-19 Pandemic"Big Brother Canada is a labour of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it’s the right thing to do,” said Big Brother Canada Host Arisa Cox. “On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with… 2020-03-25T23:13:37Z

Back in July, Global and Insight Productions announced that they were greenlighting a ninth season of <i<Big Brother Canada and that series host Arisa Cox had been promoted to executive producer where she will now play “a critical role” in all of the show’s storytelling.

“Arisa Cox has been an integral part of Big Brother Canada, always armed with an arsenal of bold and bright ideas, thoughtful insights, and a deep passion for the show,” said Erin Brock Showrunner and Executive Producer, Big Brother Canada/Insight Productions, in a statement. “We’re passionately committed to leading thought-provoking conversations, telling uniquely Canadian stories, and reflecting the diverse culture of Canada. Arisa has always demonstrated a fierce commitment to these ideals and I’m excited to elevate our partnership and to continue to make trailblazing content.”

“We have reached a turning point in history and as the fight against racism and issues facing Black, Indigenous and people of colour around the world have been pulled into the spotlight, Big Brother Canada is seizing this moment to become a leader in the reality TV world,” said Arisa Cox, Host and Executive Producer, Big Brother Canada. “Our top priority is bold, lasting change by embracing the rich diversity of Canada in front of and behind the camera. Both are vital. And as one of the biggest and best reality TV shows in the country, we have both the ability and the responsibility to do just that. I’m thrilled to join Erin and the producing team, and work together to ensure Big Brother Canada meets this moment.”

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Now that these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things are actually getting interesting down the home stretch.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died