WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Cameo Performance

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai,” which premiered on December 31, 2021, focuses on the All Valley Tournament. In season 4, episode 6, titled “Kicks Get Chicks,” the All Valley committee decide to make some changes to the tournament. One committee member named Ron suggests that they should include a celebrity performance.

“I said before in years past, and I’ll say it again, we have a vibrant and active community of local celebrities. What about a grand marshall? Or a musical performance? One of the dads on my son’s fencing team, he’s a talent agent,” states the character.

While the other committee members scoff at Ron’s suggestion, he ends up convincing singer Carrie Underwood to appear at the All Valley. The scene can be watched below.

Carrie Underwood Plays Herself in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and Cobra Kai dojos face off at the All Valley in season 4, episode 9. After the skills portion of the competition, Ron announces to the audience that Carrie Underwood will be performing.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the male and female division qualifiers are about to begin. And with them, we enter a new era! That’s why we need a very special guest to kick things off. Let’s give a big All Valley welcome to multi-Grammy award winning, international superstar, Carrie Underwood!” says Ron.

The crowd responds enthusiastically as Underwood walks onto the mat and takes the microphone. The singer claims to be excited to perform at the event.

“Hello All Valley! I am honored to be here. I didn’t see a lot of karate growing up in Oklahoma, but you guys know I love to compete just like these wonderful young men and young women,” says the “Before He Cheats” singer, seemingly in reference to the fact that she competed on “American Idol” in 2005.

She also shares some words of inspiration with the All Valley competitors.

“One thing I have learned is that everyone gets a shot, their chance in the spotlight. Everyone gets their moment. This one is yours,” asserts the singer.

She then performs a song in front of the audience. While she is singing, Ron explains that Underwood’s “husband is a client” at his dental office.

“I fixed a crown in his maxillary incisor,” shared the dentist.

Carrie Underwood Shared That She Enjoys ‘Cobra Kai’ in August 2020

In August 2020, Carrie Underwood took to Twitter to share that she was a fan of “Cobra Kai.”

“Just started watching #kobraKai on Netflix. Ummmm…it’s kinda awesome! [Snake emoji] [Thumbs up emoji],” read the tweet, uploaded on August 30, 2020.

Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, replied to the tweet, writing, “Thanks for the shout! We love doing the show. Enjoy!! [martial arts uniform emoji].”

On August 30, 2020, Underwood acknowledged that she incorrectly spelled “Cobra Kai.”

“Guess I could’ve at least spelled it right. I promise I do know how to spell Cobra…I just legit thought that’s the way it was spelled in the movie/show. I’ll do better next time. #CobraKaiNeverDies,” tweeted the singer.

Joe Seo, who portrays Cobra Kai student Kyler, shared that he appreciated the fact that Underwood was a fan of the show.

“Wow, it’s an honor. Thank u for enjoying our show [two heart eyes emojis],” replied the actor.

