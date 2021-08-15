‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Teases the Quality of Season 4

Fans of the “Karate Kid” franchise have been eager to watch the fourth season of the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” which will be released in December 2021. Since the season started filming in January of this year, the show’s cast and crew have offered some information about the new episodes. For instance, on August 13, 2021, the show’s co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, took to Instagram to announce that the fourth season has finished post-production. The Instagram post featured two pictures of Hurwitz posing with his fellow “Cobra Kai” co-creators, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, and the show’s sound crew.

“Season 4 is officially in the can! Took the masks off for a couple photos and a drink with our Emmy nominated sound team!” read a portion of the post’s caption.

The executive producer then noted that the coronavirus pandemic made the production of “Cobra Kai” season 4 unusual.

“From our Zoom room to our pandemic shoot to our mostly remote post, this season has been a unique challenge,” wrote Hurwitz.

He also shared that he is “happy to report the results are no different” from previous seasons.

“In fact, it can (and will) be argued this is our best season yet. The All Valley will rock you! Get ready for December!” shared Hurwitz.

Two “Cobra Kai” cast members flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Yesss!!!” wrote Vanessa Rubio, who plays Miguel Diaz’s mother, Carmen.

“Congrats!! Let’s gooooo!!!!!!” commented Dan Ahdoot, who portrays LaRusso Auto Group employee Anoush.

Many ‘Cobra Kai’ Fans Commented on Hurwitz’s Post

Many “Cobra Kai” fans also commented on the post, with quite a few sharing their excitement for the upcoming season.

“[Three clapping hands emoji] can’t wait, I’m sure it will be great entertainment as usual, I’ve been with this show since YouTube aired it!” wrote one commenter.

“Congratulations, we’re already looking forward to seeing season 4,” added another social media user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“@jonhurwitz absolutely fantastic! [fire emoji] Let’s go!!! I’m very ready and prepared for the good season four! [fire emoji] well done for making this happen! [raised hands emoji],” chimed in a third fan.

Jon Hurwitz Talked About Season 4 in a July Interview

Jon Hurwitz discussed the upcoming season during a July appearance on the “Shea Anything” podcast. In particular, he mentioned that “The Karate Kid Part III” villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be featured in new episodes, presumably to cause issues yet again for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). He explained that the character “is a huge part of season 4” and shared that writers “ dig[ged] deep on him.” He also referenced that Silver briefly appeared in a series of flashbacks during the show’s third season, which explained why he holds John Kreese (Martin Kove) in such high regard.

“There’s a reason why we introduced the character in Vietnam flashbacks in season 3,” said Hurwitz. “And you know, as the series goes forward you get to know more about that character and, you know, what makes him tick. So there’s some fun surprises ahead and some Terry that you love and it’s going to be a blast for everyone to see.”

READ NEXT: Is Johnny Lawrence Based on a Real Person?