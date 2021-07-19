How Vanessa Rubio Really Feels About Johnny & Carmen’s Romance

Throughout its three seasons, fans of “Cobra Kai” have watched Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Carmen Diaz’s (Vanessa Rubio) romance blossom. In the show’s first season, Carmen gets to know her neighbor Johnny better after he starts teaching her son Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) karate. They eventually become friends and even go on a date in season 2, episode 9. However, their relationship comes to an abrupt end when Johnny’s son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) severely injures Miguel. During the third season, Carmen slowly recognizes that the Eagle Fang owner does have her son’s best interest at heart. In season 3, episode 8, they share a romantic night, and Johnny soon realizes that he is in love with her after spending the day with his ex-girlfriend Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue).

Vanessa Rubio Spoke About Johnny & Carmen’s Romance During a Recent Interview

During a June interview with Variety, alongside her “Cobra Kai” castmates, Vanessa Rubio discussed how she feels about Johnny and Carmen’s romance. She first described Johnny as “a problematic person” but then clarified that she feels the relationship is “so beautifully written.”

“Their relationship is such a wonderful thing to watch because they kind of are there for each other unexpectedly and then they’re neighbors, they can’t really get out of each other’s lives as much as maybe Carmen would have liked that at the end of season 2,” said the actress.

She then noted that during the show’s third season, her character had to look after Miguel following his injury.

“I think season 3, you get to see a very realistic portrayal of, you know, a mother taking care of her son, being a caretaker but having that breakdown moment where it’s like okay I’m totally bare now and maybe I could let you in and move beyond this grudge,” stated the 37-year-old.

Rubio Shared Similar Sentiments About the Romance in Separate Interviews

Rubio previously spoke about Johnny and Carmen during a January 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly. She noted that upon first meeting Johnny, Carmen “has an aversion to him” and views him as “a loser.” However, the single mother soon realizes that she is “attracted to him.”

“I think it catches Carmen by surprise too and she gets to see Johnny in a light that other characters don’t get to see him in. You know, she sees him in this softer light, she sees his sensitive side more than other characters do,” explained the actress.

Rubio also noted that her character “grows to really appreciate his genuine love for her son.”

The actress shared similar sentiments about the relationship during a January 2021 interview with TV Insider. She told the publication that she “think[s] it’s surprising, it’s organic, well-written, and believable.”

“They’re both characters of strong feeling, Carmen and Johnny. They understand those aspects of each other that maybe other characters in the series don’t get to see, like how sensitive Johnny is. Carmen sees it and she identifies with that. So they provide a certain ground for each other, which is really lovely,” said the actress.

