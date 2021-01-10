Is the Cobra Kai Dojo Real?

Since it first aired in 2018, Cobra Kai has been known for its incredible choreographed fight sequences. Some of the most action-packed scenes, especially during Season 3, occur inside the Cobra Kai dojo. Due to this, some fans may be curious about the exact location of the martial arts studio.

The Location of Cobra Kai Is Not Actually in the Valley

Even though the series mostly takes place in Encino and Reseda, California, viewers will not be able to locate the spot in the Valley, noted Atlas of Wonders. Rather, the exterior of the Cobra Kai dojo is in Atlanta, Georgia, specifically at the Crossroads Shopping Center on Lakewood Avenue SW. The publication also noted that scenes that take place inside the dojo are filmed “on a soundstage at Gray Studios Atlanta.”

The Original Cobra Kai Featured In The Films Is In California

However, the original Cobra Kai karate studio, which is featured in The Karate Kid and The Karate Kid Part III, is in California. According to Los Angeles Magazine, the first film’s production “[used] two different buildings to masquerade as the dojo.”

Toward the beginning of the movie, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) crosses the street from his mother’s workplace to enter John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) dojo. Fans of the franchise may be interested in visiting Los Angeles, California, as the storefront is located at 5376 Wilshire Boulevard. The current business at that location is The Wig Shop, which, as the name implies sells wigs.

However, during the scene that Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and Daniel interrupt Kreese’s class while it is in session, the location of the karate studio moved to 5223 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, California. In the scene, Mr. Miyagi strikes a deal with the Vietnam veteran, following the violent events of the West Valley High School Halloween dance. Miyagi volunteers Daniel to enter the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament, under the condition that he is not harassed by Kreese’s students before the event. Kreese agrees to Miyagi’s terms but threatens that “it’s open season” on Daniel and Miyagi if the high school student does not attend the tournament. As fans are aware, not only does Daniel compete, but he wins the competition after defeating Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the finals.

Until recently, this spot was a real workout center, called the Body Theory Fitness Center. However, in 2019, it became one of the many locations of House of Intuition, which “is a metaphysical oasis dedicated to enlightening, empowering and uplifting our community,” according to its website.

In a July 2019 blog post, the company referred to the fact that its North Hollywood location was in The Karate Kid franchise.

“The store is located at 5223 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601, which also happens to be the famous film site from the 1984 blockbuster, Karate Kid. The building holds spiritual value, as it inspired individuals to tap into their intuition through karate, and now through new age metaphysical goods/services. House of Intuition is dedicated to helping people achieve healing, transformation, empowerment and personal growth – perfectly aligned with the philosophy of Karate,” read a portion of the post.

Cobra Kai Season 3 is now available to watch on Netflix.

