WATCH: Daniel, Johnny & Kreese’s Fight Scene in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

The new season of Cobra Kai — which premiered on January 1 — was extremely action-packed. The last episode, titled “December 19,” had quite a few scenes that are sure to have fans talking.

In particular, one of the last sequences of the episode showed Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) battling it out at the Cobra Kai dojo. That scene can be watched below.

Cobra kai season 3 Johnny and Daniel vs Kreese SceneSPOILER ALERT 2021-01-01T15:21:15Z

Prior To This Scene, a Fight Broke Out at the LaRussos’ House

Those who have seen “December 19″ are aware that just before the fight scene, Johnny left a Christmas party at the Encino Oaks Country Club and drove to Carmen Diaz’s (Vanessa Rubio) apartment to tell her that he was in love with her. Before he can confess his feelings, however, he sees an injured Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in the living room.

While it does not occur on screen, it appears that Carmen and Miguel filled Johnny in on the events that had transpired while he was at the country club with his ex-girlfriend Dr. Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue) and the LaRussos. Essentially, Cobra Kai’s students broke into the LaRussos’ Encino house and attacked the members of Eagle Fang Karate and Miyagi-Do, who were in the process of making an alliance.

Johnny then rushes over to the Cobra Kai dojo where Kreese and his estranged son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) — who is the newest member of Cobra Kai — are training.

A disappointed Johnny asks Robby why he is at the dojo. Kreese responds by saying, “He’s exactly where he belongs. As are you. Three generations of Cobra Kai working together.” He proceeds to state that with Johnny’s help, Cobra Kai can win the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament and “melt this whole snowflake generation.”

Robby Initially Wants His Father To Join Forces with Kreese

As shown in the scene above, Robby encourages his father to join forces with Kreese. Johnny, however, ignores his son and initiates a fight with his former sensei. A violent battle ensues between the two men while Robby watches. Eventually, Johnny pulls a dagger from Kreese’s wall of weapons, which he soon drops after his son tells him to not “do it.” He, however, slams Kreese into the floor and punches him repeatedly before Robby intervenes.

The former West Valley High School student then confronts Johnny for being an absentee father, stating, “you know, all those years you weren’t there, I blamed myself” and reveals he now views him as an enemy.

Robby then takes a swing at his father, who reluctantly defends himself. Johnny unintentionally slams his son into lockers, rendering him unconscious.

While the Eagle Fang Karate owner attends to Robby, Kreese takes the opportunity to attack him from behind. Once he has Johnny on the floor, he begins choking him until Daniel saves him by kicking Kreese.

The owner of Miyagi-Do then confronts the Vietnam veteran for sending his students to Daniel’s home where they attacked his daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser). He’s momentarily distracted when he sees Robby laying on the floor but soon prepares to fight. Then the men battle, ending with Kreese pushing Daniel through the dojo’s window and onto the sidewalk. He then picks up a piece of broken glass and threatens Daniel’s life.

Before he can do any damage with his makeshift weapon, however, a bloodied Daniel immobilizes him with a point pressure technique, which he picked up from former adversary Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Don Okumoto) in Season 3, Episode 5.

Johnny appears from inside the dojo and sees the two men preparing to continue their battle. Before they can make contact, however, Miguel and Sam come running toward them.

To see how this scene is resolved, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

