‘Cobra Kai’ Star William Zabka Reveals if He Was Ever a ‘Player’

On the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” martial artist Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) fancies himself to be quite the ladies’ man. The Eagle Fang Karate owner often shares misguided advice about “chicks” with his devoted student, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). During the show’s third season, Johnny reconnects with Miguel’s mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio). However, the character is initially hesitant to define his relationship with Carmen and goes on a date with his ex-girlfriend Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue).

While speaking to Page Six in December 2021, William “Billy” Zabka revealed if he shares his character’s commitment issues.

William ‘Billy’ Zabka Revealed if He Has Ever Been a ‘Player’

During the Page Six interview, Zabka, who has been married for 13 years to his wife Stacie, revealed that he has been in committed relationships throughout his life.

“I was always the guy who had a girlfriend. I was not the player. I had long-term relationships,” shared the father-of-two.

He asserted that even when he was younger he “was always the devoted boyfriend.”

“I didn’t dabble,” stated Zabka.

While speaking to Page Six, he also revealed that he gets attention from women at fan events.

“I meet people today at Comic-Con [conventions] and the kids come up with their mothers. The moms are like, ‘I had your poster in my room,’ so that’s always strange,” shared the “How I Met Your Mother” star.

William ‘Billy’ Zabka Spoke About His Character’s Relationships in December 2021

During a December 2021 Entertainment Weekly panel with his “Cobra Kai” co-stars, Zabka spoke about his character’s relationship with Ali. The actor referred to the medical doctor, who broke up with Johnny the summer before their senior year, as “the girl that got away.” He then shared that he was ecstatic that Shue decided to return to the “Karate Kid” franchise in season 3.

“To have Ali back in Johnny’s life and that almost kiss – first of all, I adore Lisa, I loved working with her on ‘The Karate Kid,’ we’ve seen each other sporadically throughout the years, so to have her on set and agree to do this and step into the show, and to play Ali again, it was thrilling itself,” said Zabka.

The 56-year-old also referenced that Johnny and Ali nearly share a kiss while they are sitting on a bench at the popular date spot, Golf N’ Stuff, in season 3, episode 10. He shared the scene was a significant moment for his character.

“After we laughed on the ferris wheel and really caught up in real life and in these characters and there it was – this moment of two ships passing in the night. Is this the right thing? And interrupted by life,” explained the actor.

Zabka also noted that Johnny felt conflicted in the scene because he had spent a romantic night with Carmen the night before his Golf N’ Stuff date.

“Johnny’s struggling because you know, Carmen’s in his life and he has deep feelings for her and he’s suddenly finding himself in a date that he didn’t expect to happen, but now he’s getting to go to the country club with Ali and pulls out his best white suit, I don’t know where he had that thing,” quipped the actor.

