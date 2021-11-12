PHOTOS: New ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Spends Time With Castmates

“Cobra Kai” fans have been anticipating the release of the show’s fourth season, which will be available to watch on December 31, 2021. According to Deadline, two new cast members, Oona O’Brien and Dallas Dupree Young will appear in the show’s upcoming season. The publication noted that Young’s character, Kenny, is “a bullied new kid in school who turns to karate as a way to defend himself.” It has not been revealed where the character will decide to learn martial arts. Meanwhile, O’Brien’s character, named Devon is described as “a potential new karate student who is relentlessly competitive, a quick study, and equally quick-tempered when she’s provoked.”

Oona O’Brien Shared Images of Her & Her Castmates on Instagram

On November 8, O’Brien shared a series of pictures and a video that showed her spending time with a few of her “Cobra Kai” co-stars on Instagram. The first picture featured Dallas Dupree Young, Nate Oh, who plays Nate, Owen Morgan, who plays Bert, and Griffin Santopietro, who portrays Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) son, Anthony. The castmates pose together in what appears to be a park. The following photo showed Young sitting on a cement wall. The “Cobra Kai” stars walked toward the camera for the third snap. The next slide consisted of a video that showed Oh running up a wall. In the final picture, Santopietro, Oh, and O’Brien stood next to each other while making finger guns.

“Clearly one of us has never seen Charlie’s Angels,” wrote O’Brien in the caption in reference to the post’s final picture.

O’Brien’s “Cobra Kai” co-star, Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, commented on the post.

“Wow no invite…” wrote the 20-year-old.

O’Brien replied to Maridueña, writing, “For you, @xolo_mariduena, standing invite always!”

Nate Oh also uploaded pictures from the same day on his Instagram account. In the first image, Oh, Young, Morgan, and Santopietro sat on the cement wall. The actors posed on a blue-and-green fixture in the park for the second snap. The “Cobra Kai” stars sat together on a cement dome in the third photo. The picture showed that a soccer ball was inches from Santopietro’s face. The final image was a close-up picture of Santopietro.

A ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Shared Information About Season 4 During an October 2021 Interview

While Netflix has released limited information about “Cobra Kai” season 4, Tanner Buchanan, who plays Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) son Robby Keene, shared some information about the new episodes during an October 2021 interview with DA MAN magazine. He asserted that the fourth season “is such a huge season for everyone,” especially his character. As fans of “Cobra Kai” are aware, in season 3, Robby decided to align himself with John Kreese (Martin Kove) after he felt betrayed by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his daughter, Sam (Mary Mouser).

“But for Robby, this is definitely the deciding year for what path he will most likely continue on for the rest of his life, or at least most of it. So, it does get a bit intense,” explained Buchanan.

The actor also suggested that season 4 will have some impressive action scenes. He told the publication:

I think every time we film fight scenes it’s difficult, but in a way of trying to make sure the action is getting better and better. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make sure that each fight is better than the last, and that always makes it at least a little bit difficult.

