Ralph Macchio Reveals If He Ever Had Feelings for Elisabeth Shue

During the third season of Cobra Kai, Elisabeth Shue reprised the role of Ali Mills. In the 1984 martial arts film The Karate Kid, the character begins dating Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), soon after her break up with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Due to Shue and Macchio’s chemistry in The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, some fans may be curious if they ever had feelings for each other in real life.

Ralph Macchio Revealed If He Had Feelings For Shue While Filming ‘The Karate Kid’

During a behind-the-scenes interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ralph Macchio revealed if he ever viewed Shue in a romantic light while filming The Karate Kid.

“I mean, you always have crushes. It’s what level of crushes but there is — you know — there’s, um, here’s the diplomatic answer, no to what you’re hoping for me to say but… Listen you have a job to do but you’re dealing with emotions and you’re dealing with playing out scenes so the more real that they feel, you know, the more the audience feels that,” explained the actor.

During the interview, William Zabka was also asked if he had been romantically involved with Shue.

“Yes, I’ve been dying to tell all. Is this the time?” quipped Zabka.

The actor quickly clarified that he was joking but asserted that he “adored [Elisabeth].” He noted, however, that they rarely interacted while filming the movie because he “was hanging out with [his] Cobras all the time.” He also stated that he was not particularly close to Macchio because the film’s director John Avildsen kept them separated to make their rivalry more authentic.

“We all became friends and family. It’s kind of like doing this and with all of them it’s like a reunion from high school it’s all similar and we shared this special moment in time somehow you know it’s still resonating today,” said the actor.

Zabka & Macchio Commented on Reuniting With Shue On ‘Cobra Kai’

During a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, both Zabka and Macchio talked about working with Shue on Cobra Kai. Macchio noted that he was pleased that he still had strong chemistry with the Leaving Las Vegas star.

“There’s something special about all of our original casts from the original films that come back in. There’s just — you share this spirit, this chemistry, and connection. Because you walked in these shoes of some piece of work in the Karate Kid film and universe that is bigger than all of us and so we all recognize being connected to that,” said the actor.

Zabka shared similar comments about reuniting with Shue.

“First of all I adore [Elisabeth]. I loved working with her on The Karate Kid. We’ve seen each other sporadically throughout the years so to have her back on set and to agree to do this and step into the show and to play Ali again was thrilling itself,” said the 55-year-old.

Zabka also revealed that he enjoyed shooting Johnny and Ali’s date at Golf N’ Stuff in Season 3, Episode 9.

“We’re sitting on the bench and we’re talking — that was my favorite moment I think working with her after we laughed on the ferris wheel and really caught up in real life and these characters. And there was this moment of two ships passing in the night — is this the right thing and interrupted by life,” explained the actor.

To see more of Zabka, Macchio, and Shue, watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

