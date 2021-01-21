Ralph Macchio’s Hair & Wig Theories

Since the Karate Kid first debuted in 1984, Ralph Macchio’s appearance has been a topic of discussion. In particular, he is known for his youthful looks. In a recent interview with People magazine, the 59-year-old attributed his genetics to how he manages to stay looking so young.

“Listen — I blame my parents. They both look very young for their age. I have a youthful energy about me for some reason. A healthy lifestyle doesn’t hurt. But I think I’ve just gotten lucky in the gene department,” explained the actor.

There Are Theories Regarding Ralph Macchio’s Hair

Another aspect of his appearance has also gained some attention. The Daily Soap Dish published an article earlier this month questioning if Macchio is sporting a hairpiece in Cobra Kai. Another theory listed was that he had undergone a follicular unit transplantation within recent years.

In September 2020, the website HITC shared a similar assessment regarding the actor’s hairline. The publication reported that Twitter users have surmised Macchio likely has on a wig while portraying his character Daniel LaRusso.

HITC acknowledged, however, that the father-of-two has not yet released a statement “about his hair.” The publication also noted that Yahoo Entertainment released an article nearly a decade ago that theorized Macchio was either wearing a hairpiece or had a transplantation procedure when he was competing on the 12th season of Dancing with the Stars. The article pointed out that his hair looked thinner before being a contestant in 2011 on the hit ABC show.

Fans of the Show Have Scrutinized Macchio’s Hair on Reddit

Recently, a few Cobra Kai fans have scrutinized Macchio’s hair on the popular social platform Reddit. In one thread uploaded earlier this month on the Cobra Kai subreddit, a fan with the username Aan75 posed the question, “Does Ralph Macchio wear a toupee in the series?”

“Somebody said that he does and that it’s really noticeable when Daniel’s mom is touching his hair. I am not 100% sure if he actually does wear one because I’ve never noticed it, I thought it was his natural hair. So my question is does he wear a toupee in the series? I know this is a random question so you don’t have to reply and I understand if this is removed but I just want to know the answer to this, thanks!” read the post.

Other Reddit users flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“It does look like a hair piece to me.. he combs it too strangely for someone with natural hair and he has too much of it for a comb over,” asserted one commenter with the username ilikecats56.

A similar discussion was shared on the same subreddit on January 6, 2021, with a commenter that has the username Score-Shoddy, writing,

Ralph Macchio’s hair. Thoughts? Is it a toupee? Is it not? Curious to hear what others think.

“It’s really hard not to stare. Do the actors not find it distracting? Not only that, but it’s darker this season. Ralph Macchio, just be you!” replied the Reddit user birdygolfer.

As previously mentioned, however, the actor has not openly addressed the allegations regarding him having artificial hair.

