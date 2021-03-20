Why Did Tory and Miguel Break Up on Cobra Kai?

In the second season of Cobra Kai, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List) become a couple. When they first get together, Miguel is heartbroken about his recent breakup with Tory’s rival Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser). However, he does genuinely start to have a romantic interest in his Cobra Kai teammate.

In Season 2, Episode 5, Tory encourages Miguel to “make a move,” and the teenagers have their first kiss. During the following episode, Tory tells her new boyfriend about her difficult upbringing to which he responds sympathetically.

They seem to have a decent relationship until the kickboxer catches Miguel kissing Sam at Moon’s party. In retaliation, the Cobra Kai student attacks her rival at West Valley High School. This eventually causes a massive fight, which only ends when Miyagi-Do student Robby (Tanner Buchanan) severely injures Miguel, rendering him partially paralyzed.

While the couple does not officially break up, Tory neglects to visit Miguel while he recovers at the hospital.

The Former Couple Reunites In Season 3, Episode 6

In Season 3, Episode 6, titled “King Cobra,” Miguel gets lunch at a sushi restaurant with his sensei Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), unaware that Tory works there. She is surprised to see him and sits down at his table to apologize for her actions.

“I’m sorry, I know that I should’ve come to see you. I just didn’t know how to help,” says Tory.

“So you did nothing,” replies Miguel.

After a moment of uncomfortable silence, Tory explains that she “felt guilty about everything.” She then tells her ex-boyfriend that the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), has planned on avenging Miguel by inflicting harm on members of Miyagi-Do Karate.

“We’re doing everything we can to get back at Miyagi-Do for what they did to you. It’s like sensei Kreese says, ‘If one of us gets hurt, we all get hurt,’” says the karate student.

After reminding her that he was the only one to sustain injuries from the fight, Miguel tells her he “never cared about Miyagi-Do or Kreese.”

“I cared about us,” asserts the teenager. Tory then accuses him of only dating her “to get Sam’s attention” and made reference to his kiss with his ex-girlfriend. She then claims she “didn’t have a choice” but to enact violence on Sam.

Miguel proceeds to tell her she “need[s] help,” causing Tory to storm off.

Peyton List Wants The Characters To Rekindle Their Relationship

While the characters did not end their relationship on the best of terms, Peyton List revealed that she wanted them to rekindle their romance. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the actress noted that Miguel was a positive influence on Tory. She told the publication:

I think Miguel was really good for Tory, but I don’t think Tory was very good for Miguel because he has such a pure heart. He has such good intentions. He’s such a sweet person that, for his sake, I don’t want I think Tory to figure herself out before they’d get back together. But I would like to see them back together. I think they understand each other. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but I would like to see it.

To see more of Maridueña and List, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Courtney Henggeler Weighs in on Daniel & Amanda’s Relationship