Courtney Henggeler Weighs in on Daniel & Amanda’s Relationship

Since Cobra Kai’s premiere in 2018, Courtney Henggeler has portrayed Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife, Amanda. Before the events of Season 1, the couple appeared to live an idyllic life. They are accomplished business owners, live in a beautiful Encino home, and have two children, Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Anthony (Griffin Santopietro). However, Daniel’s rivalry with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his obsession with karate put a strain on their relationship. It was not until the show’s third season, did Amanda acknowledge that John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his Cobra Kai students are dangerous.

Henggeler Spoke About Her Character’s Relationship With Daniel in a January Interview

In a January interview alongside her on-screen daughter Mary Mouser, which was uploaded on the LRM Online YouTube channel, Henggeler shared her opinion on Amanda’s relationship with Daniel. She noted that the characters have distinct personalities.

“When I think about our characters, I think Daniel is pure emotion and heart. I think he has a lot of heart and he cares a lot. And I also think that he also reacts with his guts and his heart. And I think Amanda balances him out in the way that she’s a little more steadfast and thinks things through and has a more objective opinion when he is — he can’t help but to follow his instincts and his heart,” said the actress.

She went on to say that she believed their differences made them a stronger couple.

“So I think that they’re kind of like a great little pair. They complement each other in that way,” stated the 42-year-old.

Henggeler also commented on how the LaRussos will handle the situation with Kreese in the upcoming season.

“I think we’re in crisis mode right now. So I think we need to tackle what’s in front of us and what’s in front of us is pretty terrifying, so I think our family — I mean I’m just guessing but I’m assuming that our family is going to hunker down, and like ‘we’re going to tackle this and once this, we’ll overcome that.’ Then we’ll be able to be like, ‘let’s go on a vacation!’ I don’t know,” said the mother-of-two.

Mouser then revealed that she was on board with the idea of the LaRussos going on a trip.

“Yeah, yeah! Let’s do a season in Hawaii. Let’s do that somewhere down the line,” said the actress.

Mary Mouser Commented on Sam & Daniel’s Bond

During the interview, Mouser also discussed Samantha’s bond with her father. She explained that her character “grew up as daddy’s little girl,” but attempted to find independence by joining the popular group at West Valley High School. However, in the process, Sam lost her sense of self.

“[She] ended up in the wrong crowds and things like that and then found that through karate like rebuilt that relationship [with Daniel],” explained Mouser. “Now she has a dual father figure, and he’s her father and also her sensei. And you know having an even more intense and strong deep bond with that trust means that you have even further to fall when it’s broken. So I think, you know, there’s a lot of still a lot of rebuilding to do definitely.”

