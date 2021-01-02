Stacie Zabka: Who Is William Zabka’s Wife?

On Cobra Kai, Johnny Lawrence views himself as somewhat of a lady’s man but is notorious for having relationship issues. The actor, William “Billy” Zabka, who portrays him, however, has been married for over 12 years to his wife Stacie Lynn Zabka (née Doss).

William Zabka Married His Wife Stacie in 2008

According to Glamour Path, the couple had a private wedding ceremony in 2008 after being romantically involved “for a few years.” They also are parents to two children, whose names have not been released to the public.

In general, there is not much information known about Stacie. She does not appear to post on social media and was last photographed at an event with Billy in 2010.

Glamour Path noted, however, that she is from the United States, like her husband. She also is 5 feet 3 inches tall, making her a whole nine inches shorter than Billy.

While the exact details of her profession are unavailable, the publication reported her as being a “businesswoman” with “an estimated net worth of $100k.”

As with most of her information, Stacie’s religious affiliation is unclear. However, her husband identifies as a Christian and spoke about his faith in a 2015 interview with Sonoma Christian Home, while promoting the film Where Hope Grows.

“I am a Christian. God’s brought me [through] many, many, many things. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here right now,” said the actor.

Like his wife, Zabka has not publicly commented on his relationship.

William Zabka Has Spoken About Johnny Lawrence’s Relationships

He, however, has openly spoken about his character’s numerous love interests who have appeared on Cobra Kai. For instance, in a recent interview with USA Today, Zabka talked about Johnny’s romantic involvement with the characters, Dr. Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue) and Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio).

The publication reported that Johnny’s high school sweetheart, Ali, made an appearance during the last two episodes of Season 3. In episode 9, titled “Feel The Night,” Ali and Johnny spend the day together after having a brief correspondence on Facebook. She revealed that she had separated from her husband and the pair almost share a kiss at Golf N’ Stuff. In the following episode, “December 19,” Johnny accompanies her to a Christmas party at the Encino Oaks Country Club. Right before Johnny leaves the festive shindig, Ali helps him realize that he is in love with Carmen.

During the interview, Zabka recognized Ali and Johnny’s connection but noted that it makes sense for his character to begin a serious relationship with Carmen.

“Johnny really loves Carmen, he really loves [her son, Miguel]. [Ali and Johnny have] grown… You realize that when you bump into somebody later in life – it worked then, we still love each other but we can’t move from here forward,” explained the actor.

Zabka went on to say that he believed Johnny and Ali would continue their friendship, stating,

At the same time, she’s strong and she gets Johnny. They were great friends, and that’ll be there forever. And I love that she was big enough just to cut Johnny loose and say, ‘Somebody else is on your mind,’ and for him to say, ‘Yeah.’

READ NEXT: Is Terry Silver Joining ‘Cobra Kai’ in Season 4?