Is Terry Silver Joining ‘Cobra Kai’ in Season 4?

The final episode of Cobra Kai Season 3 — which was released on January 1 — teased one of the most popular villains from the Karate Kid franchise may appear on the show’s fourth season. ScreenCrush reported Thomas Ian Griffith, who portrayed billionaire Terry Silver in The Karate Kid Part III, will likely reprise his role.

The Character Was Likely Already Featured in Cobra Kai Season 3

The publication noted that the character may have actually been featured throughout Cobra Kai’s third season, in a series of flashbacks that depicted John Kreese serving in the Vietnam War during the year 1969. It should be noted that in the flashbacks, that said character went by the nickname Twig, instead of Terry, which makes his true identity still somewhat murky.

In the final episode of Season 3, “December 19,” it is revealed that Kreese sacrificed himself for Twig while they were prisoners of war. Their unit had been captured and was tasked to fight in pairs on a platform until one of them fell to their death into a pit full of hundreds of serpents.

Kreese heroically takes Twig’s place in a fight with their cruel commanding officer. Ultimately, the owner of Cobra Kai — who just learned that his girlfriend Betsy had died — wins the battle. Even though the unit is moments from being saved by armed forces, Kreese decides to end the officer’s life.

When Kreese is able to release the unit from their cage, Twig responds by pulling his friend into a tight hug, telling him,

I owe you, man. You saved my a**. Anything you need… I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me, Johnny? Your whole life! I owe you.

One of the final shots of the episode shows Kreese seemingly taking him up on his offer in the present day. It appears that he was calling Twig for assistance after he promised Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence to permanently put an end to Cobra Kai, if his dojo does not win the next All Valley Karate Tournament.

As fans of The Karate Kid Part III are aware, if Twig is in fact Silver, this will not be the first time that he has helped Kreese. In the 1989 film, it is revealed that he had bought the Cobra Kai dojo for his war buddy. When business for Kreese severely slows down because of Daniel beating Johnny during the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Silver encourages him not to give up. He pays for Kreese to go on vacation and comes up with a convoluted plan to save Cobra Kai. Essentially, he manipulates Daniel to train with him and hires karate fighter Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to terrorize him until he agrees to enter the 1985 All Valley Karate Tournament. Silver offers Barnes 50% “ownership of his new dojos,” under the condition he beats Daniel at the tournament, which would allow Cobra Kai to be on top once more. The plan, however, does not work and Daniel is once again named the All Valley Champion.

It Seems that Terry Silver Was Mentioned in the Show’s Second Season

Looper also noted that Silvers is seemingly mentioned during Season 2, Episode 4, “The Moment of Truth.” Kreese explains to Johnny that he has been impoverished and faced issues with homelessness after he was unable to reenlist in the army following the events of The Karate Kid Part III. He went on to say that “one of [his] war buddies,” who is presumably Silver, “offered [him] a job but [Kreese] felt like it was a handout.”

