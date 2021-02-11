This Cobra Kai Actress Confessed To Dating Her Co-Star

While Cobra Kai is known for its impressive fight scenes, most of the show’s storylines revolve around the character’s relationships, romantic or otherwise.

For instance, throughout the seasons, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) has had somewhat of a turbulent love life. The character has dated both Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) and her rival Tory Nichols (Peyton List). While in a relationship with Tory, Miguel kisses Sam at Moon’s (Hannah Kepple) party in Season 2 Episode 9. This ultimately causes the violent events of the Season 2 finale, which landed Miguel in the hospital. As of Season 3, Episode 10, the All-Valley champion is back with Sam.

With all this drama surrounding Miguel’s relationships, fans may be curious about whether the actor who portrays him has a girlfriend.

Hannah Kepple Revealed That She Was Dating Maridueña in 2019

While being interviewed by MEA WorldWide at The Paley Center for Media in April 2019, Hannah Kepple admitted that she was dating her co-star, Maridueña. She disclosed that they started their friendship during the production of Cobra Kai Season 1.

“Well, I am dating Xolo who plays Miguel. Season 1, we were actually friends, a little flirty and then we started talking after season 1, and it clicked,” explained Kepple.

The actress went on to say that she enjoys spending time with Maridueña’s on-screen love interest, Mary Mouser.

“I also love speaking with Mary. She’s so much fun. I love hanging out at her apartment with her cute little dog [Lady Charlotte],” said Kepple.

She then stated that Moon has limited scene time with Miguel. Kepple noted, however, that she enjoys the romance between Maridueña and Mouser’s characters.

“I’m a total fan of Miguel and Sam… but I like — I love watching [Miguel] evolve. And it’s a lot of fun to see each other work, for sure… I get to sit down and watch him rather than be apart of it and worry about my character,” explained the actress.

That being said, it is unclear if the Cobra Kai co-stars “are still together,” as reported by Glamour Fame. In September 2020, the publication noted that Maridueña and Kepple had previously shared aspects of their relationship on their social media accounts. However, those uploads have since been deleted.

Maridueña Recently Commented on Kissing Mary Mouser

Glamour Fame also reported that some members of the Cobra Kai fandom were interested in Maridueña dating Mouser. However, their relationship appears to be purely platonic, as the 24-year-old actress is romantically linked with Brett Pierce, an actor who has appeared on A Million Little Things. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed that the couple has been together since December 2015.

As previously reported by Heavy, Maridueña recently recounted kissing Mouser for the first time during the production of Cobra Kai Season 1. In a January interview for the Netflix UK & Ireland YouTube channel, the actor revealed that they shared their first kiss off-camera, as Mary “[felt] more comfortable that way.”

He noted that before they locked lips Mouser stated that he was “like a brother to [her],” which upset Maridueña. The actor stated, however, the experience was overall positive.

