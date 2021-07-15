‘Dancing With the Stars’ Receives Multiple 2021 Emmy Nominations

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is undoubtedly one of the most popular competition programs on television, and the show earned more than one Emmy nomination in 2021.

While being nominated for Emmy Awards is not a new experience for the show, these are still the first nominations that have come in since Tyra Banks took over as the host and an executive producer on the show.

Choreography was a strong category for the “Dancing With the Stars” 2020 cast with both Artem Chigvintsev and Derek Hough receiving nominations, according to the list compiled by Variety.

Two Professional Dancers Were Nominated for Their Choreography

“Dancing With the Stars” was nominated in multiple categories for 2021 including outstanding choreography and hairstyling.

Here are the nominations in the “Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programming” category:

“Christmas In Rockefeller Center” Routine: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”/”Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)” NBC Brad Lachman Productions – Sergio Trujillo, Choreographer

“Dancing With The Stars” Routines: Argentine Tango – “Toxic,” Freestyle – “Sparkling Diamonds” ABC/BBC Studios – Artem Chigvintsev, Choreographer

“Dancing With the Stars” Routines: Paso Doble – Uccen/Tap Dance – “Let’s Fall In Love For the Night” ABC/BBC Studios – Derek Hough, Choreographer

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” Routine: “Jingle Bells” – ABC – Done + Dusted – Derek Hough, Choreographer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol 2 – Routine: Garden Scene – Prime Video – Fenty Films & Endeavor Content – Parris Goebel, Choreographer

“World of Dance” – Routines: “Come Thru,” “Superbad, Superslick,” “Bohemian Rhapsody – NBC – Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and “World of Dance” Marie Haince Lebel, Choreographer

Derek Hough took to Instagram to celebrate his two nominations.

“WOW! An absolute honor to be nominated for 2 Emmy Awards,” he wrote. “Last year my goal was to try and bring a little bit of joy, entertainment and creativity to everyone. It makes it even more special having danced with my talented and beautiful woman @hayley.erbert for 2-3 of the nominated pieces.”

He added, “As always it takes a village to bring these pieces to life. From music, costume, lighting, scheduling, set design etc. Thank you to everyone who was involved. #emmys.”

Chigvintsev also celebrated with an Instagram post, writing, “I’m speechless what an honor to be nominated for an Emmy. Thank you to @dancingabc for the opportunity to be able to create, dance and do what I love the most and thank you to @kaitlynbristowe for making choreography look so amazing.”

The Crew of “Dancing With the Stars” Was Nominated in Multiple Categories

The program was also nominated in the “Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program” for the season 29 finale episode.

Here are the nominees and episodes in that category:

“Dancing With the Stars”: Finale

“Legendary”: Pop Tart

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: The Pork Chop

“Saturday Night Live”: Host: Maya Rudolph

“The Voice”: Live Top 17 Performances

“Dancing With the Stars” earned another nod in the Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series” category.

Here are the nominees and the episodes they were nominated for:

“America’s Got Talent”: The Finals

“Dancing With the Stars”: Finale

“The Masked Singer”: The Spicy 6

“Saturday Night Live”: Host: Adele

“The Voice”: Live Top 17 Performances

Lastly, “Dancing With the Stars” was nominated for the “Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)” Emmy Award.

Here are the nominees and episodes in that category:

“Dancing With the Stars”: Top 11

“Legendary”: Pop Tart

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: The Pork Chop

“Saturday Night Live”: Host: Elon Musk

The winner of the categories will be announced at the Emmy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

