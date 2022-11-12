Late DWTS Star’s Ex Blasts Tell-All Book Published Days After His Death

Aaron’s Carter’s famous ex-girlfriend is speaking out about a tell-all memoir that was rushed to publication less than a week after his death.

Carter, who was a ”Dancing with the Stars” season 9 cast member, was found dead in the bathtub in his Los Angeles home on November 5, 2022, according to TMZ . An autopsy did not provide an official cause of death for the 34-year-old singer, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Carter had been working with a ghostwriter on his memoir on and off for three years, but the book was never finished. In a statement posted by American Songwriter, writer Andy Symonds said, “Aaron was an open book during the writing process. It’s a tragic irony that his autobiography will never include all his stories, thoughts, hopes, and dreams as he intended.”

But according to Today, the unfinished memoir, titled “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life,” was slated to be published by Ballast Books days after Carter’s sudden death.

An Amazon listing reveals the book is already available for purchase. A synopsis reads: “Aaron was working on a book about his life before his death. He never had a chance to finish it. This is what was completed.”

Aaron Carter’s Ex-Girlfriend Hilary Duff Slammed the Unauthorized Book

The rush release of the book is not landing well with people close to Carter, including his managers and his childhood girlfriend, Hilary Duff. In a statement to Page Six, a rep for Big Umbrella Management denounced the “disrespectful and unauthorized” release of the book as well as a rush album release.

Carter’s former girlfriend, Hilary Duff, also spoke out, telling Billboard, “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work.”

The former “Lizzie Maguire” star called the rush release of the book an “uninformed, heartless, money grab” in a statement to The Daily Mail.

Symonds addressed the controversy in a statement to E! News and explained why it felt right to move forward with the book.

“Aaron Carter hired me to help him tell the world his story,” Symonds said. “That story, while tragically cut short, was filled with good and bad. His life was far from pretty, and understandably certain people in the public eye don’t want some of the stories Aaron tells in his book to come to light. That doesn’t make them any less true or newsworthy.”

Symonds added that he was “honored” to help Carter tell his story. “Aaron hoped this book would help others struggling with addiction and mental illness. I hope and believe it will do that,” he added.

Aaron Carter’s Tell-All Book Includes Stories About Hilary Duff & Michael Jackson

The Table of Contents for Carter’s unfinished book includes chapters titled “Meet the Carters,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Neverland.” There is also a section on “Aaron’s Thoughts” on “his crazy schedule as a child,” “supporting his family financially,” girls” and “his parents.”

According to NBC Los Angeles, one of the stories included in the unauthorized book is about Michael Jackson, in which Carter described spending the night at the singer’s Neverland Ranch.

“Something woke me. I sat up and found Michael at the foot of my cot in his tighty-whitey underwear,” Carter said in the book, adding that Jackson was sound asleep when he discovered him and that he told him to go back to his own bed. “I never asked him about it, and we never mentioned it,” Carter said in the book.

In an excerpt from “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life,” published by The New York Post, Carter also claimed that he lost his virginity to Duff when they were both barely 13 years old.

“Hilary and I lost our virginity to each other at a hotel… in LA,” he said, per Symonds. “I think it was her birthday, maybe her 13th, but I don’t remember. Her friends walked in, and we just yelled at them to get out.”

In another segment, Carter claimed that his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Karina Smirnoff, left her then-fiancé, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, for him during season 9. “I let her know she was too much for me, and she agreed, and we started resenting each other in the midst of the competition, and we started having to rehearse with different people because our relationship was so bad,” Carter claimed in the book.

According to People, Smirnoff and Chmerkovskiy ended their engagement in September 2009. At the time, a source said that Smirnoff was spending a lot of time off the dance floor with Carter and it caused tension in her relationship.

But in October 2009, Carter denied rumors that he was involved with Smirnoff. “It is completely false,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “We are two people who like to be out and about and if it were true, you would have seen us out together already! And we would have been caught. There is nothing going on.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Hints She Kissed Ex During Reunion