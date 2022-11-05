Aaron Carter Dead: What Was His Cause of Death?

Aaron Carter is dead at the age of 34. The California singer and actor was found dead at his home on November 5, 2022.

What was his cause of death? How did he die? Some details of that are known.

According to TMZ, Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California. TMZ learned from law enforcement sources that authorities “received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub.”

What caused Carter to drown is not yet clear. According to TMZ, Carter had been to rehab several times. The entertainment site said homicide detectives were sent to the scene, but that is typical, and there is no sign at this point of foul play.

Here’s what you need to know:

Authorities Responded to a ‘Medical Rescue Call’

The musician’s representative confirmed he had died to EOnline.

“It is with deepest regret,” the rep said in a statement, “to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA.”

A spokeswoman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau, told Fox News Digital that sheriff’s officials responded to a “medical rescue” call around 11:58 p.m.

The call came from the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive. When officers arrived, they found “a deceased person at the scene,” Fox reported.

Carter is the brother of Nick Carter, who was a member of the famed Backstreet Boys band.

Carter Is Survived by His Son, Prince

Very shocked & sad to hear that Aaron Carter passed away at only 34💔.

Thoughts with his baby son Prince, @NickCarter & all his family at this deeply painful time.

May Aaron’s soul rest peacefully. pic.twitter.com/Xzi5yDWEEr — 𝓢🪬 (@ThatLondonLady) November 5, 2022

Carter lives behind a son, Prince. According to EOnline, the child is 11 months old.

Prince is Carter’s son with his ex girlfriend Melanie Martin, the site reported. Aaron Carter was not married and did not have a wife at the time of his death.

A child star, he was known for the1997 song “Crush on You.”

People Offered Tributes to Aaron Carter Online

People offered tributes to Aaron Carter online and expressed shock over his death. Here are some of the comments on Twitter about his death:

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME THAT AARON CARTER IS DEAD.”

“RIP @aaroncarter. A favorite among 90’s guys with sisters.”

“Aaron Carter died today. The man that made me love music. RIP.”

This song was the one for me! (And yes, it was definitely on my pink iPod Nano.) So incredibly sad that Aaron Carter’s story has ended this way. So many of us have childhood memories of his work. Sending ❤️ to his family. #AaronCarter pic.twitter.com/8PoE4qtbnG — Olivia-Anne Cleary (@OliviaACleary) November 5, 2022

“REST IN PEACE AARON. I’m still in absolute shock . Never expected you to pass away so soon!”

“Had such a crush on Aaron Carter when I was about 10. Sad to hear he passed away.”

“We all know child stars don’t have an easy go of it, but for some reason Aaron Carter’s death hits different. Literally stopped me in my tracks.”

“Rest in peace Aaron Carter, if there was any celebrity whose name would be stamped in a fond memory of mine, I’m glad it’s you.”

“Sad news about Aaron Carter. It was sad to see where his life had taken him over the past few years. I really feel for his family.”

“You were always so kind ❤️ I’m honored that for some reason you followed me and got a chance to exchange with you. May you find peace wherever you are 🌹RIP #Aaroncarter.”

READ NEXT: The Death of Takeoff