Alan Bersten Shares Steamy Photo With Another Pro

On March 16, 2024, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Alan Bersten shared a video of himself dancing with Emma Slater on tour.

“This @dwtstourofficial has been so special to me, I can’t even begin to share my gratitude. This dance ‘lose control’ is one of my favorites. This song really resonates with me and makes me feel so much,” he captioned the Instagram post.

“I really hope @teddyswims gets to see this and can understand how special this song really is. If you could do me a favor and tag him in the comments I would be so thankful to you all,” he added.

Bersten also shared a still of the video on his Instagram Stories, writing, “This dance is special,” along with a smiley face. The post came amid ongoing rumors that Bersten and Slater are dating.

Fans Reacted to Alan Bersten & Emma Slater’s Dance

For fans who were unable to attend the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour this year, Bersten’s video was a little sneak peek into one of the numbers. Fans couldn’t help but notice the incredible chemistry between Bersten and Slater and commented such.

“Whoa, the chemistry between the two of you. Am I the only one seeing this?” one Instagram user commented on Bersten’s post.

“You and Emma are incredible, without a doubt this is my favorite dance,” someone else added.

“Alan, you and Emma dance to his song beautifully. It is stunning to watch,” a third comment read.

A similar conversation played out on Reddit where someone shared a screenshot of the photo from Bersten’s Instagram Stories.

“OMG now I’m really starting to be convinced they’re actually a thing,” one Redditor commented.

“But why did this dance just make me wanna cry? Their chemistry together is amazing-Dating or not,” another said.

Alan Bersten & Emma Slater Rumors Have Been Circulating for Months

Slater was previously married to ballroom pro Sasha Farber, but the two split in 2022. Slater filed for divorce in February 2023.

In the months since, fans have been wondering if Slater and Bersten were an item, based on some of their interactions — and some behind-the-scenes photos of the two of them looking rather cozy.

In mid-December 2023, for example, the official Instagram account for the “Dancing With the Stars” Live tour shared some photos from tour rehearsals, and some fans noticed that Slater had her hand placed on top of Bersten’s following a number.

In February 2024, a fan captured a video at a meet and greet. Originally shared on Instagram, the video showed Bersten with his arm around Slater’s neck. This kicked ongoing rumors into high gear, with many fans seemingly convinced that the duo were dating.

Bersten’s March 2024 Instagram video of the dance that he and Slater perform on the DWTS Live Tour didn’t do anything to settle down those rumors, either. In fact, some fans even seem to think that it was Bersten’s way of soft-launching the romance. Neither he nor Slater have confirmed or denied the rumors.

