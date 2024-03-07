DWTS Pro Emma Slater Spotted Holding Hands With Alan Bersten in New TikTok

Emma Slater and Alan Bersten dating rumors aren’t slowing down any. The two ballroom pros are currently on tour and fans keep noticing some things that suggest that the two are more than just friends.

On March 3, 2024, for example, “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 alum Harry Jowsey shared a behind-the-scenes video of what it’s like on a typical tour day. At one point, the dancers gathered in a circle to pray, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Slater and Bersten were holding hands. And while that might be normal to do during a prayer, they were the only two who were at that moment in time.

This isn’t the first time that the two had been seen holding hands, either. In December 2023, the official Instagram account for the “Dancing With the Stars” Live tour posted some pictures from tour rehearsals. In one of the photos, Slater had her hand on top of Bersten’s.

Fans Think Emma Slater & Alan Bersten Are Keeping Their Romance a Secret

Jowsey’s TikTok struck up conversation on Reddit where fans discussed the very real possibility that Slater and Bersten are dating.

“None of the rest of them are [holding hands] … big fan of these two as a pairing,” one person wrote, kicking off a new Reddit thread.

“I saw them on tour and fully think they’re dating after those dances,” someone else said.

“They praying she can finally get that divorce finalized. Go ahead and downvote me, idc,” a third comment read.

“It’s getting a little bit sus atp? I just saw a video and in the middle of a dance he literally slaps her behind and I’m like, did no else notice that around them or in the audience?” a fourth Redditor wondered.

Emma Slater Was Previously Married to Sasha Farber

One reason that Slater and Bersten may not be ready to take their relationship public is that Slater was previously married to “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Sasha Farber.

Slater filed for divorce in February 2023. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Slater cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In the time since, Slater has stated that Farber’s desire to have children straight away caused a disconnect between them.

“With Sasha, we’re still like family so it isn’t even really that the love is not there; it’s actually not that at all. [We were just] in two different places but the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go,” Slater said on the April 15, 2023, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

“It’s really the kids thing. I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is just he is ready for that,” she continued, adding, “I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids. But I do want kids, I just, I don’t know what it is. I’m kind of figuring that out for myself. It’s not something that I take lightly and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about.”

