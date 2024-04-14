DWTS Alum’s Mom Admits She Spent Daughter’s Entire Paycheck From Ballroom Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum’s mom was on the defense after being confronted for spending her daughter’s entire paycheck five years ago.

In 2018, reality star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.” The former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star partnered with junior dancer Tristan Ianiero and mentor Artem Chigvintsev for the kiddie version of the ABC dance-off. Thompson, who was 13 at the time, landed in 8th place that season.

In an April 2204 episode of Alana Thompson’s family’s WeTV show “Mama June: In Crisis,” the reality star accused her mother, Mama June Shannon, of spending her entire “Dancing With the Stars” paycheck. Shannon has since responded to the allegations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mama June Shannon Admitted She Spent $35,000 of Her Daughter’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Money

Mama June Shannon addressed allegations about her spending in an April 2024 interview with The Daily Mail. She admitted to spending the $35,000 net pay from her daughter’s $60,000 DWTS paycheck, but denied spending money made from other shows. Shannon told the outlet she spent the “Dancing With the Stars” money on household bills and beauty expenses for her daughter.

“I did not spend 12 years of money. It was only from one show [Dancing With The Stars],” Shannon claimed. “Alana has money in a Coogan account that she is choosing not to touch. And it is in the six figures. It’s like is over $200,000.”

Shannon further explained, “Unfortunately, I didn’t have a ton of money myself. I used that money to reinvest in her and support us through that time because we stayed out in California for almost a month after she got off ‘Dancing With The Stars.’”

Alana Thompson worked hard on “DWTS: Juniors.” In 2018, TMZ posted photos of the former TLC star in tears after a grueling rehearsal. The site reported that Alana received $50,000 just for signing on to the show, then additional cash for each week she remained in the competition.

In 2020, she competed on “The Masked Singer” with her mom. The two wore a Beach Ball costume. At the time, Shannon told People magazine she liked the reality competition genre. “The shows that we do outside of our shows, like ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ that’s for us,” she said. “We like showing fans that we can step outside the box and do something fun and give them something, another show to watch when our show is just in production.”

Alana Thompson Said the DWTS Money Was For Her College Fund

In a clip from the “Mama June: Family Crisis” episode titled “Birthday Shenanigans,” Alana Thompson went over her accounts with her mother and custodian, her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Elfird. As they looked through one account meant for Alana’s college fund, Pumpkin questioned what happened to the money for her sister’s appearances on “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

“33,000? That’s it for ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars?’” Alana asked. “There should at least be six figures in that account.”

“Something’s not adding up,” the teen said in a confessional. “My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP, because this is not going to work.”

Pumpkin then demanded to know where the rest of the money was.

“I can’t help there’s not more money because taxes were took out automatically, 50 percent,” Shannon replied. “There is some money that was spent,” Shannon added. “Every time that you needed something, clothes or whatever, like hair appointments, lash appointments, nail appointments,” she said to Alana. “Really, if you look at it you have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you was the age of 12. And you’ve been doing a good job at it.”

Alana fired back to say she didn’t spend any of the money herself. “Why was my money even being used or being touched?” she asked. “Me and Pumpkin thought that 100 percent of that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ money was going in [that account].”

Alana also wanted to know why her mother set up a Coogan account if there wasn’t enough money to put into it. While Mama June countered that $33,000 is “a hell of a lot more than most 18-year-olds start off with their life with,” Alana was not satisfied. “Yeah Mama, but I’ve been on TV since I was 6. And now, I barely have what to show for it,” she said.

According to SAG-AFTRA website, a Coogan blocked trust account is required in the state of California for working child stars. Fifteen percent of the minor’s earnings are to be put into the account. The law is named for child actor Jackie Coogan after his negative experiences with the handling of his funds as a child star in the film industry in the 1920s.

Alana Thompson Made a Plea For College Money

Alana Thompson may not be broke, but she’s still looking for help funding her nursing degree at a Colorado college. In March 2024, she posted a cheeky TikTok in which she asked ABC’s “Shark Tank” entrepreneurs to help pay for her college tuition.

“Hey Sharks! Seeking $150K to fund my nursing education,” she captioned the clip. “In exchange, you’ll gain 10% equity (I’ll be your go-to nurse for all your family’s little ones!)”

“Just kidding… or am I?” she added. “Sharks, if you’re ready to make a deal, count me in!”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Fans Notice Something Unusual About Daisy Kent’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Set