Former DWTS Pro Explains Why Husband Wasn’t Involved in Len Goodman Tribute

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Edyta Śliwińska has shared why her husband wasn’t in the ballroom for the Len Goodman tribute that took place during season 32.

Some fans found themselves wondering why Alec Mazo wasn’t part of the emotional waltz to “Moon River,” especially because his wife was.

On the February 5, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Śliwińska shared the reason that her husband sat out the dance.

“I think that Alec has not been a part of the show and he didn’t want to be a part of the show for so long. And, to be honest with you, I don’t think he would dance anymore,” Śliwińska told podcast host Cheryl Burke.

“Alec hasn’t danced in so long. You know, it’s hard to imagine. He’s the guy — you need to trust him with your money. He [is an] investment manager. And he’s supposed to put the high heel shoes…” she pointed out. “It’s a big show and it would come out. … it’s just not the image that he’s after,” she added.

Mazo competed on seasons 1, 4, 5, 7, and 9, before parting ways with the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Edyta Śliwińska Was 1 of Many OGs Who Returned for the Dance

Play

Śliwińska was joined by OG pros Mark Ballas, Kym Johnson, Karina Smirnoff, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Anna Trebunskaya. The dance was choreographed by Valentin Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson.

During her interview with Burke, Śliwińska shared how she felt returning to the ballroom for the first time in nearly eight years.

“Oh gosh. I mean, it’s sad that we have to get together for this occasion. But it was literally like a high school reunion,” Śliwińska said on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

“I haven’t seen these people for so long,” she added. Śliwińska competed on the first 10 seasons of the dance competition show before she left. She returned for season 22 and then quit and didn’t look back.

Alec Mazo Could Have Been Mark Ballas’ Backup

Although Śliwińska said that Mazo wasn’t asked to participate in the dance, she also said that there was chatter about him stepping in if Ballas couldn’t make it. At the time, Ballas’ wife, BC Jean, was pregnant with the couple’s first child and could have gone into labor at any moment.

“There was a little idea floating around that maybe Alec would step in for Mark if his wife went into labor,” she said. However, Mazo made it clear that he wouldn’t be participating — needed or not.

Fans took to Reddit to respond to the interview.

“Well that answers why alec wasn’t at the len tribute,” one person wrote.

“It was interesting to hear about the Alec thing. I knew he didn’t dance anymore but did wonder about it. It was interesting that he was supposedly being considered if Mark couldn’t do it in time,” someone else added.

“Also interesting to hear Alec wanted to really remove himself from dance and go into finance because I swear I heard he had opened up a dance studio,” a third comment read.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Wedding Not Happening in 2024