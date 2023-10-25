Fans Left Heartbroken by 1 Particular Moment From the Len Goodman Tribute

The “Dancing With the Stars” cast paid tribute to Len Goodman on the October 24, 2023, episode of the show. The former head judge retired from his post in 2022 and died of cancer just a few months later.

The cast, including some former DWTS pros like Karina Smirnoff and Tony Dovolani, took to the stage to perform a waltz to “Moon River.” The dance was choreographed by season 32 pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

At the end of the dance, all of the couples on the dance floor turned their heads to look at the judges’ table, with a focus on where Goodman once sat. It was during this moment that fans noticed that judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli broke down in tears. However, fans have agreed that Tonioli’s uncontrollable emotions were the most heartbreaking moment of the night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Moment That Bruno Tonioli Broke Down After the Len Goodman Tribute

Just after the Len Goodman tribute ended, the camera panned over to the judges’ table where both Tonioli and Inaba were crying. At one point the two embraced, and Tonioli completely lost it. Fans took to Reddit to react to the raw moment.

“Seeing Bruno cry breaks my heart. That dance was so beautiful,” one Redditor wrote.

“Broke me. CAI just holding him while they both cried was heartbreaking and beautiful at the same time,” someone else added.

“I think Len was Bruno’s best friend. Bruno was the only one (aside from family) who knew about his cancer. He seems so broken,” read a comment on another thread about the tribute.

“I have never seen Bruno like this. He is always upbeat and funny, and it really broke my heart,” another person said.

“I had tears from the moment the pros started reminiscing. But man oh man, between the chair being lit up and Bruno and CAI crying and hugging, yeah I wasn’t even quietly crying any more. Just a messy, loud, fugly crying,” a fifth comment read.

Bruno Tonioli & Len Goodman Were the Best of Friends

Play

Goodman and Tonioli ran in the same circles for years and formed a close bond. The two truly were the best of friends and their friendship transcended the ballroom.

When Goodman died in April 2023, Tonioli was left heartbroken.

“Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you,” he captioned an Instagram post on April 24, 2023.

Months later, during an appearance on “Live! With Kelly and Mark” in September 2023, Tonioli said that he knew about Goodman’s cancer. “He told me, I knew well before,” he said, adding he “wanted to be completely private.” Tonioli admitted that he didn’t know that Goodman would be taken “so soon.”

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Cast Member Slams Producers for Cutting Sharna Burgess