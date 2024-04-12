DWTS Couple Recalls ‘Cheating’ Incident Shortly After Their Wedding

A pair of former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants revealed some juicy details about struggles they encountered early in their marriage. Carlos and Alexa PenaVega admitted they had not done a good job of setting boundaries early on, and it caused a major miscommunication at one point.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carlos PenaVega Felt His Wife Alexa Had Cheated on Him

Alexa and Carlos shared the story on the March 27 episode of “The Unplanned Podcast.” She mentioned that she had a role on a television show soon after she and Carlos married.

“So I was on this show that I actually loved. The character was awesome. I was super proud of it. Gave me a lot of really great stuff to work with,” Alexa explained.

When she started the role, her character was a villain. There was no romantic aspect involved at all. A few episodes into filming, however, Alexa was told her character would have a romantic interest.

The co-star who would play that romantic interest was a good personal friend of both Alexa and Carlos. She noted it was an awkward situation.

“There’s history there of just a friendship…We’re buddies. So now I have to kiss my buddy…”

Alexa believed she needed to call Carlos to let him know the situation. The two had just gotten married, and they had not discussed what they would be okay with for one another in situations like these.

She also noted this happened “Early on in our walk with our faith.”

The show was on the CW, so it wasn’t “raunchy,” Alexa noted. However, it was “a very intimate scene” and much steamier than one would usually see in a Hallmark movie.

Carlos was in Colombia touring with Big Time Rush as this all played out. Alexa recalled his reaction was intense. She explained, “He’s like, ‘You’re not doing that.'”

During the call, Alexa explained the scene ahead where she was supposed to kiss her co-star. She asked Carlos if he wanted to be told about those scenes before they were filmed or after.

Carlos shared he told her, “‘Well, before, obviously, like, I want to know before.’ And she goes, ‘Okay, well, I had one yesterday and I have one tomorrow.”

Upon hearing that, Carlos admitted, “I literally died.”

Alexa added, “He started crying. Because he was, like, you cheated on me.”

His reaction confused her, Alexa admitted. Carlos added, “And I’m like, ‘You should have told me that you had one yesterday. You didn’t tell me that you made out with this dude on camera.'”

After the call, Carlos was in his hotel room “bawling.” When a friend checked in on him, Carlos recalled it felt like “The world was over” and insisted he couldn’t perform that night.

The DWTS Alums Still Struggled for a While

Carlos “manned up” and still performed, though. Two or three days later, he recalled, he flew “Straight to Canada after the tour to meet her. On set. And the next.”

Once Carlos got to Canada to see Alexa and their friend in person, “We have a great little night together and life is good.” Carlos added that after that, “We’re back, you know, like, we’re just connected again.”

That wasn’t the last challenge of that kind, though. Soon after that night, Alexa told Carlos she had a scene where she needed to wear lingerie and “basically straddle” her co-star.

Carlos recalled he told her, “No, you can’t do it,” even though the scene was supposed to be filmed that day. “Then we got into another big fight,” he noted.

He shared, “Basically, after that experience and that roller coaster of emotions, we just set boundaries. And it was like, what are you okay with?”

The Big Time Rush star also admitted that at the time, he didn’t understand how different on-camera kissing was from real-life, romantic kissing. “I didn’t know these things,” Carlos confessed.