DWTS Cast Member Links Up With Season 30 Alum Leaving Fans With Questions

“Dancing With the Stars” troupe member Alexis Warr teamed up with JoJo Siwa for her new music video for the song “Karma.”

Siwa, who competed on season 30 of DWTS, brought in some professional dancers, including Warr, for the video, which is set to drop soon. Siwa has been dropping clips from the video on social media, teasing her fans with what’s ahead.

On March 23, Siwa posted a still from the video on Instagram in which she has an arm around one of her female dancers and appears to be locking lips with another. Some fans seemed to think that the woman kissing Siwa is Warr and many reacted on Reddit.

Warr won season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” before joining DWTS as a member of the troupe. Over the past few seasons, she has also filled in for pros due to illness or injuries.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Debated Alexis Warr’s Involvement in the Music Video

For some, the question of religion came up after seeing Warr working on the video with Siwa. The reason being, Warr is Mormon, and homosexuality is considered “immoral conduct” by the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Regardless if it’s Warr in Siwa’s Instagram photo or not, some fans still found themselves debating whether or not Warr’s involvement in the project went against her religious beliefs.

“I’m surprised Alexis is doing this. Isn’t she also from Utah? Is she a practicing mormon?” the original posted asked, kicking off a new thread.

“This is ok for Alexis bc she is rich and famous and the church is famously tolerant of famous and rich people (prosperity gospel). pls dont mistake or misconstrue that as not being anti,” one person responded.

“I feel like because they grew up in dance where gay men are so present all of the Utah Pros are not homophobic really,” another Redditor added.

“Are they kissing?” a third comment read.

“I think like any religion, there’s differing strictness surrounding it. I don’t really follow Alexis closely so I’m unsure where she falls on it but like Rylee is Mormon and I feel like she doesn’t seem strict at all and has multiple gay friends. Alexis and Ezra are friends so she seems fine with it too? Also she probably viewed his as a good opportunity,” a fourth person said.

Alexis Warr Wants to Be a Pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an interview with the U.S. Sun in mid-2023, Warr expressed a desire to become a ballroom pro on the popular dance competition show.

“I will say the show loves to keep us on our toes, literally. But yeah, they won’t tell us till very last minute,” she told the outlet.

“So, right now I’m just kind of doing what I can to prepare for the possibility of becoming a pro and just working on chasing my dreams and doing dance jobs here and there. And yeah, just trying to keep my brain and body occupied before, you know, that big announcement,” she added.

Warr wasn’t made a pro on season 32. However, newcomer Rylee Arnold, 18, joined the cast as a pro, paired with Harry Jowsey for her first season.

Generally speaking, troupe members are often promoted on the show — such was the case for Britt Stewart, Brandon Armstrong, and Arnold’s older sister, Lindsay Arnold.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Admits Things Were ‘Touch and Go’ at Home