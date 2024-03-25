21-Year-Old DWTS Alum Has a ‘Sperm Donor’

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” alum JoJo Siwa has a plan for her future — and it involves starting a family of her own.

“I cannot wait to have kids. One day I want to have a great little family,” Siwa told E! News. “I got my three kids’ names picked out — Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. Got a sperm donor lined up and all! We’re ready! Just gotta be patient,” the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge continued.

The “Dance Moms” alum also said that she has chosen three tattoos in honor of her kids, but admitted that she won’t be doing that for a “couple of years.”

Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” she said during an Instagram Live, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Siwa Said She Wants to Be a Young Mom

Siwa has been candid about her desire to have children.

“My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance,” Siwa said on an August 2023 episode of “The Best Podcast Ever.”

“When I do that, then I’ll retire and have babies,” she continued, adding, “The personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies. I want to have so many. I can’t wait.”

On the same podcast, Siwa said that she wants to carry her children and plans on getting pregnant when the time comes.

“I just fantasize about having it for myself, like it’s all I want. I’m such a lover, and I don’t have somebody to love, and I crave it so much,” she explained.

Siwa isn’t currently in a relationship, but has said that she’s ready to find love — when the time is right.

“I’m a lover. I crave that. But it’s good, because I know when I’m in a relationship, I prioritize it, and sometimes a little too much and I cut out friends, cut out family, cut out career, and I only focus on relationships. So I think it’s good that I’m single right now,” she told People magazine in November 2023.

JoJo Siwa Pregnancy Rumors Circulated in Early 2023

In March 2023, rumors that Siwa was pregnant with her first child hit the internet. According to Business Insider, it seems as though the rumors began when Siwa posted photos of herself cradling her stomach.

The photos have since expired on Siwa’s social media, but are still floating around TikTok. In an apparent effort to quell the rumors, Siwa did a Stitch with a reaction in which she just laughed and shook her head.

The reactions to Siwa’s response were definitely mixed.

“Pretending to be pregnant for some sort of punchline is gross. You’re very tone deaf jojo,” one person wrote.

“Every pregnant or baby video the search bar is ‘Jojo Siwa pregnancy announcement,'” someone else commented, adding a few crying with laughter emoji.

“This is so confusing bro,” a third comment read.

“Girl, don’t listen to them. I saw that video and legit rolled my eyes and kept scrolling,” another TikTok user said, defending Siwa.

