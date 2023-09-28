Alfonso Ribeiro Takes His Name Out of the All-Star Hat

Alfonso Ribeiro will not be competing in an All-Star season of “Dancing With the Stars” if the opportunity ever arises.

In an interview with Variety, the Mirrorball champ said that he won’t partake in another show, now that he’s the official co-host of the program.

“Oh no, no!” he told the outlet when asked if he’d be a part of an “all-winners” season.”

“I wanted there to be an all-winners season before I got asked [to host]. Now that I’m hosting, I’m not giving this up! What makes the show the most special competition show on television is that you get to go on a ride with 13 people, one gets eliminated and you keep going on the ride. It’s such an emotional journey. It’s exploration of their own heart and what they want and what they desire,” he explained, saying that wouldn’t be the same if there was an all-stars season.

Ribeiro went on to suggest that all All-Stars season launch in addition to the regular show.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Also Has No Interest in Joining an All-Star Season

Ribeiro isn’t the only former Mirrorball winner that wouldn’t want to compete again. On the April 10, 2023, episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe said that she wouldn’t say yes if she was asked.

“Because I couldn’t stand losing. If it was, like, an all-star season and I lost? I’d be like, ‘am I a dancer?’ and then I’d go back into questioning myself,” she told podcast host Jason Tartick, who is now her ex-fiance.

However, there are some former “Dancing With the Stars” competitors who would love a chance at redemption, such as Noah Galloway, who danced with Sharna Burgess on season 20 and finished in third place.

“Maybe it’s time for @dancingwiththestars to bring us back for an all-star season on Disney! Who’s ready for some more dance floor magic?” Galloway captioned an Instagram post in July 2023.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Have Weighed in on a Potential All-Star Season

Derek Hough has been asked about an All-Star season, competing in the first himself — though he didn’t win.

Season 15 was the one and only All-Star season, though it didn’t feature only Mirrorball winners, which gave a second chance to some semi-finalists. The winners of the season were Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani.

In an interview with Variety, Hough talked about his experience on the show.

“When I did the all-star season with Shawn Johnson, we ended up coming in second. That was honestly one of my favorite seasons, and I was so devastated,” Hough told the outlet. As far as who he’d like to see? Bring back Mario Lopez or Amy Purdy, he says.

Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba also has some ideas for a potential All-Star season.

“Okay, if we were going to do an all-star season, I would like to see Gilles Marini go against Mario Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger up there,” Inaba said on her Instagram Stories in October 2022, according to the U.S. Sun. Inaba named a couple of other DWTS alum as well, including JoJo Siwa.

