DWTS Cast Member’s Son Taken to the Hospital Following Accident

The son of “Dancing With the Stars” host Alfonso Ribeiro ended his holiday weekend with a trip to the hospital. Anders, 8, had an accident and wound up smashing his head open. He had a deep wound over one of his eyes in a photo shared by the “Fresh Prince of Bel- Air” star.

Warning: Mildly graphic photo below.

“Well another trip to @kareskinmd for Anders yesterday. Baseball cleats on concrete is never a good combination. 12 stitches and a cracked bone. Thank you Dr. for always taking our calls, even on a Sunday,” Ribeiro captioned an Instagram post on November 27, 2023.

Ribeiro and his wife, Angela, share three children together; Alfonso “AJ” Lincoln, Anders Reyn and Ava Sue. He also has an older daughter named Sienna from a previous relationship.

Alfonso Ribeiro Received Support From Friends & Fans

Shortly after Ribeiro shared the news about his son’s accident, friends and fans took to the comments section of his Instagram post to show their support and send Anders some healing vibes.

“Strong lil man! Great looking scar,” wrote former DWTS pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“It’s always on a Sunday! Feel better,” said season 32 competitor, Alyson Hannigan.

“Damn fell hard … he may have a matching Scar like I have lol hope he feels better,” read a comment from former DWTS competitor, Joey Fatone.

“Aw, so glad he’s okay:( sending love and healing,” added actor Kunal Nayyar.

Just about a month prior. Ribeiro opened up about a “health scare” that caused the whole family to change the way they do things at home. Anders’ “health issue” has the family on a non-toxic diet.

“We live a completely non-toxic life where we don’t eat any sugar, gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free, anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from,” Ribeiro said during an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

“It is so crazy, like, we will all put ‘super unleaded’ in our cars but we’ll put below ‘regular’ in our bodies, right? And you wonder why we have so much cancer and just health issues,” he added. He did not elaborate on Anders’ health.

Alfonso Ribeiro Had a Busy 2023 With Health-Related Things

Ribeiro and his wife have been kept busy in 2023 with various trips to the hospital.

In May 2023, for example, Ribeiro revealed that his daughter Ava needed emergency surgery after falling off a scooter.

“Not the kind of day you want the day before turning 4. Just want to give a heartfelt thank you to @kareskinmd for the emergency service and procedure to help lessen the likelihood of scaring. So proud of how brave my baby girl was during the surgery,” he captioned an Instagram post on May 12, 2023.

Then, in September 2023, Ribeiro actually got a concussion.

“I got concussed last week. I was standing off to the side and I’m putting someone’s number in the phone and boom, a ball to the back of my head. Right in the back,” he said on “Live! With Kelly & Mark,” according to People magazine. “I think it’s in our family that we just get hurt a lot,” he added.

