DWTS Pro Makes Return to the Ballroom 7 Years After Leaving the Show

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker was in the ballroom on October 17, 2023, for Disney Night.

Holker joined the program in 2014, coming over from “So You Think You Can Dance.” She competed on four seasons of the show, making it to the semifinals once — with Riker Lynch on season 20.

Holker returned to the ballroom to watch her friends and their season 32 partners perform, sitting in the audience and cheering from her seat. Her appearance marks the first time that she’s been in the ballroom since the sudden death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022.

Allison Holker Let Her Fans Know That She’d Be Attending Disney Night

Prior to the Tuesday night live show, Holker took to her Instagram account to share that she was going to be in attendance. She first shared the news during an Instagram Live and then again in a post on her Instagram feed.

“Tonight is Disney night at DANCING WITH THE STARS and I am so excited to say I will be going to watch and cheer on all my friends at the live show! I was feeling nostalgic.. so here is my favorite routine I ever choreographed and danced while I was a pro and of course it was from DISNEY NIGHT! So good luck to everyone at the show.. I will see you soon,” Holker wrote on Instagram.

Fans were excited to hear that Holker was going to be back in the ballroom, and commented such on her post. Many are hoping that her return suggests that she may one day be back as a pro.

“This is one of my all time fav routines on dwts! i hope you are asked back next season,” one person wrote.

“This dance is my roman empire, think about it so often haha! miss seeing you on the show, always the best choreo,” someone else added.

Allison Holker Has Said She’s Open to a DWTS Return

After season 23, Holker decided to leave “Dancing With the Stars,” though she didn’t explain why. It is presumed that she wanted to be at home with her kids.

“Hey guys, I wanted to be the first to reach out to all my family, friends and fans to say that I will not be returning to DWTS this season. I truly adore my DWTS family. It’s all love and I’m so excited for all of the competitors who are participating this season,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, according to Us Weekly.

In 2020, Holker revealed that she’d be open to returning as a pro.

“It would depend on what other work we have going on,” she told Woman’s Day. “I think I would really have to assess, like, who my partner would be and what my trajectory is in my career,” she added.

A lot has changed in Holker’s life in the time since, so it’s unclear where she currently stands when it comes to a potential return.

